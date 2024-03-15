Fortnite visual glitch turns Wings of Icarus invisible

A rather unique Fortnite visual glitch is turning the Wings Of Icarus invisible. It is unclear how this discovery was made, but players have been zooming through the sky, seemingly propelled by God-like powers. Despite having the item equipped, there is no visual trace of it. While this is not an issue as such, not being able to see Wings Of Icarus does make the user a smaller target when up in the sky.

Hence, it allows them to be more discreet while zooming past their opponents. Nevertheless, the Wings Of Icarus still function as intended and lose their charge over time. In retrospect, it's not a competitive disadvantage in the grand scheme of things. In fact, the community would very much like to keep this Fortnite visual glitch in-game on a permanent basis.

Players want Wings Of Icarus Fortnite visual glitch to stay in-game

Most visual glitches can be alarming and sometimes hamper gameplay, but this particular one has captured the imagination of the community. Similar to Midas' golden touch Fortnite Festival visual glitch, it makes things better. As mentioned by players across numerous online forums, the Wings Of Icarus being invisible when flying is a visual treat.

Flying using Superhero Fortnite Skins such as Omni-Man, Invincible, Atom Eve, Goku, Vegeta, and Superman feels radically different and very satisfying. In a way, it's more lore-accurate than flying using wings. To an extent, it makes things feel more natural and does not even feel like a Fortnite visual glitch for the most part. Here is a video of a player using Wings Of Icarus after activating the visual glitch:

Looking at the numerous comments on the post, it's clear that the community absolutely loves this. As such, several users have left instructions on how to replicate it in-game. Since this is not a glitch that players can use to gain a competitive advantage, it is safe to execute in-game.

How to do Invisible Wings Of Icarus Fortnite visual glitch

To start, you'll first need to get Wings Of Icarus. This should be easy enough as it can be found in chests, floor loot, or purchased from Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 NPCs. Once obtained, you will need to talk to an NPC that offers Prop Disguise. One such NPC is Medusa. She can be found at Fencing Fields (Named Location).

Talk to her, pay 50 Gold Bars, and activate Prop Disguise. Once done, switch to your Pickaxe and swing it one time. Then, switch back to Wings Of Icarus. If done correctly, they will become invisible. You can now live out your superhero dreams and glide through the air effortlessly.

