All 4th Birthday rewards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite has been reigning over the gaming community for four years now. With the recently introduced Season 8 being a hit so far, Epic Games saw fit to celebrate Fortnite's fourth birthday in the form of entertaining in-game quests.

For Fortnite's fourth Birthday event, players must complete several quests for which they will receive rewards.

Rewards in Fortnite's 4th Birthday Event in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite's 4th Birthday Event begins on September 24, 2021 at 6.00 pm PT and 9.00 am ET and will be available via an update that players must download on the day the event starts. In keeping with the theme, the event will last for four days, ending on September 28, 2021.

During the event's duration, players can spot multiple birthday cakes spread all over Fortnite Island. Consuming these cakes will yield players extra health points and shield boosts. Furthermore, birthday gifts can be used to get rare loot.

Players can complete several quests that come as part of Fortnite's 4th Birthday event. Completing these quests will yield players a number of rewards and XP. While details about the quest are yet to be revealed officially, dataminers have come to the rescue of many curious fans. Here are some of the quests players have to complete to earn rewards.

Throw Birthday Presents

Dance in front of Cakes

Consume Birthday Cakes in different matches

Collect resources from balloon decorations

Upon completing several such quests, players can earn the following rewards:

"4 Me???" Back Bling

"Hooplah Hammer" Pickaxe

Pickaxe "4? Score!" Emoticon

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is predominantly a season of throwbacks, with the return of many prominent and iconic Fortnite elements like Kevin the Cube and other cubes. From what can be seen in several videos and the game, the Cubes are currently taking over Fortnite Island. Furthermore, collaborations with big fashion icons are also making the season rather interesting to witness.

Fortnite's actual birthday falls on the second last day of the Fortnite 4th Birthday event, that is, September 27.

