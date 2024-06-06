All Brutes in LEGO Fortnite and how to defeat them

Brutes in LEGO Fortnite are some of the most dangerous enemies you can go up against if you're looking for a challenge. There is a wide array of monsters in this open-world survival, with the Brutes being the top dogs. These monsters have a move pool with four powerful attacks. Besides this, the Brutes in this game come with an insanely tanky build due to their massive health.

Taking on the Brutes is a late-game venture, and you shouldn't try to challenge them in the early phases of your LEGO Fortnite journey. There is a high chance of you dying and losing all your loot and resources. Even though the rewards can be tempting, it is advisable to level up first.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about the Brutes in this game, including where you can find all of them, how to defeat them, and their loot drops.

All Brutes locations in LEGO Fortnite

Sand Brutes (Image via Epic Games)

While roaming the vast wilderness in this game, you will come across three variants of Brutes:

Regular Brutes

Sand Brutes

Frost Brutes

Where to find Brutes in LEGO Fortnite?

Brutes can be found in the Grasslands biome. You may also encounter this monster in the Shores biome. You can alert these monsters very easily. So, challenging them to a fight won't be difficult.

Where to find Sand Brutes in LEGO Fortnite?

The Dry Valley biome is the best place to find Sand Brutes in LEGO Fortnite. Make sure you carry Charms to protect yourself from the blistering heat of this arid biome.

Where to find Frost Brutes in LEGO Fortnite?

Frost Brutes can be found in the Frostlands biome of LEGO Fortnite. Since the weather conditions are harsh in this part of the map, carry some protective gear and Charms to keep your character from freezing to death.

How to defeat Brutes in LEGO Fortnite

Frost Brute (Image via Epic Games)

As mentioned above, Brutes have four powerful attacks:

Normal Strike: The monster will swing its arms trying to damage you. Roll out of the way of the attack whenever the Brutes attack you.

The monster will swing its arms trying to damage you. Roll out of the way of the attack whenever the Brutes attack you. Charge Attack: While doing this move, the monster will dash toward you. Like the previous attack, you can dodge this one by rolling out of the way.

While doing this move, the monster will dash toward you. Like the previous attack, you can dodge this one by rolling out of the way. Stomp: This attack does damage over a large area. Make sure not to be in proximity of the Brute when it uses this move.

This attack does damage over a large area. Make sure not to be in proximity of the Brute when it uses this move. Ranged Attack: Acid projectiles will be hurled at you. These collect in puddles and going in them will eat your health bar. Dodge rolling is the best way to avoid getting hit by these attacks.

For all these attacks, do not use your shield to block them as doing so will stagger. Getting staggered will make you a sitting duck on the battlefield temporarily. Also, the acid projectiles cannot be blocked with a shield.

So, with this in mind, keep some distance from the Brutes when it is attacking you. Since you will not be using a shield in your Off-hand, keep a food item to regenerate your health as you fight.

No matter how strong you are, have someone assist you with these fights. Make sure to carry high-tier weapons and gear to be effective against these monsters. Higher-quality weapons will do more damage to the Brutes in LEGO Fortnite.

The best weapon to use against Brutes is a Recursive Bow. You can also use melee weapons against these monsters to take them down faster.

All rewards dropped by Brutes in LEGO Fortnite

You will get the following rewards for killing Brutes:

Brute Scales for killing regular Brutes

Sand Brute Scales for defeating Sand Brutes

Frost Brute Scales for defeating Frost Brutes

