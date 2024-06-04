LEGO Fortnite Charms offer a wide array of functionalities and benefits for your character. There are currently a total of eight Charms you can put on your LEGO Fortnite character. Although each item serves a particular function, not all are worth your resources.
This article will walk you through the best LEGO Fortnite Charms you can use to make the most of what these items offer for your character.
5 best LEGO Fortnite Charms, ranked from worst to best
5) Good Luck Charm
When used on your character, the Good Luck Charm will increase your luck at finding rare items while traversing the map. As this Charm doesn't add any other benefit, we have it at number five
You will need the following items to craft a Rare Good Luck Charm:
- Five Rough Sapphire
- Five Rough Amber
- Five Rough Ruby
- Three Heavy Wool Threads
4) Charm of Resilience
The Charm of Resilience comes in handy while going up against massive enemies like Brutes. This Charm will allow you to buy more time while going up against powerful bosses in LEGO Fortnite.
While assistance in fights is a necessary boost, it isn't enough to sustain you through all the elements that pose a threat. Thus, it barely misses out on the top three LEGO Fortnite Charms.
You will need the following crafting materials to make the Charm of Resilience in LEGO Fortnite:
Crafting Recipe of a Rare Charm of Resilience:
- 10 Sand Shells
- Three Wool Threads
- Five Obsidian Slabs
- Five Copper Bars
Crafting Recipe of an Epic Charm of Resilience:
- Five Cursed Bones
- Five Iron Bars
- Three Heavy Wool Threads
- Five Malachite Slabs
3) Hearty Totem
The Hearty Totem adds more hearts to your LEGO Fortnite character. With building and other variants of manual labor being an integral game mechanic, more hearts are always advantageous for your character.
This is a good alternative to a good-quality Health Charm. So, even though it gives a considerably good boost, the Hearty Totem sits at the third spot on this list.
You will need the following crafting materials to make the Hearty Totem in LEGO Fortnite:
Crafting Recipe for an Uncommon Hearty Totem:
- Six Sand Claws
- Five Sand Shells
- Five Cut Amber
- Three Wool Threads
Crafting Recipe for a Rare Hearty Totem:
- Five Malachite Slabs
- Three Arctic Claws
- Three Heavy Wool
- Three Brute Scales
2) Cool-Headed Charm
This is one of the best LEGO Fortnite Charms as it keeps you safe in the Dry Valley biome. This is one of the harshest LEGO Fortnite biomes where you will encounter molten lava caves and blistering-high temperatures.
You would have to visit the Dry Valley Biome to mine Brightcore, a resource crucial for many important activities in LEGO Fortnite. Having the Cool-Headed Charm will keep you safe in this treacherous area.
You will need the following crafting materials to make the Cool-Headed Charm in LEGO Fortnite:
Crafting Recipe for an Uncommon Cool-Headed Charm:
- Three Sand Shells
- One Marble
- Three Silk Thread
Crafting Recipe for a Rare Cool-Headed Charm:
- Five Frost Shells
- Three Heavy Wool Threads
- Three Malachite Slabs
- One Sand Brute Scale
1) Health Charm
The Health Charm is arguably the best LEGO Fortnite Charm as it not only increases your character's hearts but also improves its defense stats. Such a combination helps you become bulkier during fights.
It improves two crucial traits of your character. It improves your survivability in the vast wilderness of LEGO Fortnite and assists you in combat.
You will need the following crafting materials to make the Health Charm in this game:
Crafting Recipe for a Rare Health Charm:
- Three Cut Ambers
- Three Sand Claws
- Three Wood Threads
- Three Flexwood Rods
Crafting Recipe for an Epic Health Charm:
- Five Iron Bars
- Three Arctic Claws
- Three Brute Scales
- Three Heavy Wool Threads
