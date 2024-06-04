LEGO Fortnite Charms offer a wide array of functionalities and benefits for your character. There are currently a total of eight Charms you can put on your LEGO Fortnite character. Although each item serves a particular function, not all are worth your resources.

This article will walk you through the best LEGO Fortnite Charms you can use to make the most of what these items offer for your character.

5 best LEGO Fortnite Charms, ranked from worst to best

5) Good Luck Charm

Good Luck Charm (Image via Epic Games)

When used on your character, the Good Luck Charm will increase your luck at finding rare items while traversing the map. As this Charm doesn't add any other benefit, we have it at number five

You will need the following items to craft a Rare Good Luck Charm:

Five Rough Sapphire

Five Rough Amber

Five Rough Ruby

Three Heavy Wool Threads

4) Charm of Resilience

Charm of Resilience (Image via Epic Games)

The Charm of Resilience comes in handy while going up against massive enemies like Brutes. This Charm will allow you to buy more time while going up against powerful bosses in LEGO Fortnite.

While assistance in fights is a necessary boost, it isn't enough to sustain you through all the elements that pose a threat. Thus, it barely misses out on the top three LEGO Fortnite Charms.

You will need the following crafting materials to make the Charm of Resilience in LEGO Fortnite:

Crafting Recipe of a Rare Charm of Resilience:

10 Sand Shells

Three Wool Threads

Five Obsidian Slabs

Five Copper Bars

Crafting Recipe of an Epic Charm of Resilience:

Five Cursed Bones

Five Iron Bars

Three Heavy Wool Threads

Five Malachite Slabs

3) Hearty Totem

Hearty Totem (Image via Epic Games)

The Hearty Totem adds more hearts to your LEGO Fortnite character. With building and other variants of manual labor being an integral game mechanic, more hearts are always advantageous for your character.

This is a good alternative to a good-quality Health Charm. So, even though it gives a considerably good boost, the Hearty Totem sits at the third spot on this list.

You will need the following crafting materials to make the Hearty Totem in LEGO Fortnite:

Crafting Recipe for an Uncommon Hearty Totem:

Six Sand Claws

Five Sand Shells

Five Cut Amber

Three Wool Threads

Crafting Recipe for a Rare Hearty Totem:

Five Malachite Slabs

Three Arctic Claws

Three Heavy Wool

Three Brute Scales

2) Cool-Headed Charm

Cool-Headed Charm (Image via Epic Games)

This is one of the best LEGO Fortnite Charms as it keeps you safe in the Dry Valley biome. This is one of the harshest LEGO Fortnite biomes where you will encounter molten lava caves and blistering-high temperatures.

You would have to visit the Dry Valley Biome to mine Brightcore, a resource crucial for many important activities in LEGO Fortnite. Having the Cool-Headed Charm will keep you safe in this treacherous area.

You will need the following crafting materials to make the Cool-Headed Charm in LEGO Fortnite:

Crafting Recipe for an Uncommon Cool-Headed Charm:

Three Sand Shells

One Marble

Three Silk Thread

Crafting Recipe for a Rare Cool-Headed Charm:

Five Frost Shells

Three Heavy Wool Threads

Three Malachite Slabs

One Sand Brute Scale

1) Health Charm

Health Charm (Image via Epic Games)

The Health Charm is arguably the best LEGO Fortnite Charm as it not only increases your character's hearts but also improves its defense stats. Such a combination helps you become bulkier during fights.

It improves two crucial traits of your character. It improves your survivability in the vast wilderness of LEGO Fortnite and assists you in combat.

You will need the following crafting materials to make the Health Charm in this game:

Crafting Recipe for a Rare Health Charm:

Three Cut Ambers

Three Sand Claws

Three Wood Threads

Three Flexwood Rods

Crafting Recipe for an Epic Health Charm:

Five Iron Bars

Three Arctic Claws

Three Brute Scales

Three Heavy Wool Threads

That covers everything you need to know about the best LEGO Fortnite Charms. If you like this game, consider reading our other articles:

