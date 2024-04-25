How to get and use Feathers in LEGO Fortnite

Feathers in LEGO Fortnite serve a significant purpose, making them a crucial commodity at your disposal. Before the V29.30 LEGO Fortnite update, you would have to run around aimlessly if you wished to farm Feathers. However, with the addition of new features like Animal Houses, the entire process can be performed at your base.

In this LEGO Fortnite guide, we will run you through everything you need to know to obtain Feathers in LEGO Fortnite, including the easiest farming method, what you can use Feathers in, and how to use them.

How to get Feathers in LEGO Fortnite

Chickens yield Feathers in this game mode (Image via Epic Games)

Previously, you would have to find chickens in the wild, and you could get Feathers in LEGO Fortnite as a drop from this creature. Hunting can be a tedious task. However, now, you can build an Animal House to tame animals. If you tame chickens, you can easily farm Feathers and never worry about running out of this resource.

Unlike several other animals, chickens don’t yield Feathers if you pet them peacefully. To obtain Feathers in LEGO Fortnite, you must kill the chicken and it will drop Meat and Feathers. However, this is quite a cruel approach.

Fortunately, building an Animal House to tame chickens will provide Feathers if you form a good bond with them. Feeding Animal Treats to your tamed chickens will develop a strong bond of friendship, allowing these birds to yield Feathers for you.

What are Feathers used for in LEGO Fortnite?

Feathers are used to make Arrows in this game mode. The vast world of LEGO Fortnite has many adversaries. Arrows can be used with a wide array of weapons and serve as an excellent offensive pick on the battlefield. Thus, having Feathers is vital.

How to use Feathers in LEGO Fortnite

Arrows can be made with the help of a Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite. So, once you gather a substantial quantity of Feathers, use them as a crafting material to make Arrows.

To make Arrows, you will need the following crafting items:

One Wood

One Feather

