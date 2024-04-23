LEGO Fortnite update v29.30 patch notes revealed

The LEGO Fortnite update v29.30 patch notes reveal an assortment of new stuff, gameplay improvements, and bug fixes that arrive with the latest content update. The major highlight is the option of animal recruitment and major Village improvements as part of the Farm Friends update.

Our how to tame and recruit animals in LEGO Fortnite guide will help you with everything you need to know about befriending them.

New resources (Feathers, Fertilizer, Milk, Fertilizer, Wool, Mushrooms), villagers (Cadence, Ash, Brooks, Lana Llane, Guernsey), and animal variants (different spot patterns and colors for cows, yellow chickens in the Grasslands, brown and tan chicken) spawn in the Dry Valley.

Bears are now also available with LEGO Fortnite update v29.30.

LEGO Fortnite update v29.30 patch notes explored

The LEGO Fortnite update v29.30 patch notes are as follows:

ANARCHY ACRES BUNDLE

LEGO Fortnite update v29.30 Anarchy Acres bundle (Image via Epic Games)

The Anarchy Acres Bundle is available from the Shop for 800 V-Bucks and includes:

Fully Furnished Farm - LEGO Kit with 3 Builds, the Homestead Interiors Decor Bundle, and Rural Hospitality Decor Bundle (This Kit is 600 V-Bucks individually.)

Farmer’s Favorites - LEGO Decor Bundle with 9 Decor items (This Bundle is 400 V-Bucks individually.)

MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS, ADJUSTMENTS, AND BUG FIXES

VILLAGE SQUARE IMPROVEMENTS

LEGO Fortnite update v29.30 patch notes gameplay improvements (Image via Epic Games)

The Village Square UI has been revamped to help you keep a close eye on your Villages:

Monitor who lives in your Village, the backstories of your Villagers, and the happiness of your animals. You can also view the jobs of Villagers and even ask them to leave.

You can see who’s visiting your Village, which jobs are assigned, the biome you’re in, and your Village’s upgrade requirements. You can also edit your Village banner and rename your Village from a selection of names.

(Another Village improvement: you can now choose from a selection of names when first setting up your Village.)

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where stamina would sometimes become enabled in worlds where stamina was turned off.

Fixed an issue where saplings couldn’t be destroyed if they were growing near other objects.

Fixed an issue where swords would sometimes stop doing damage.

Fixed an issue where the first attack from swords would sometimes miss.

Fixed an issue that caused some Pickaxes to stop doing damage to certain objects.

Villagers no longer pester players when players are regenerating Health.

Starting a sneak while sprinting no longer makes players stuck in sprinting.

New LEGO styles

v29.30 brings even more LEGO Styles for your favorite Outfits! If you already own these Outfits, the LEGO Styles will automatically be in your Locker:

8-Ball vs Scratch

Aeronaut

Airhead

Antonia

Atlantean Fishstick

Bandolier

Bendie

Blue Striker

Bonehead

Brainstorm

Bunnywolf

Cade

Championship Aura

Chopper

Chrome Punk

Cipher

Circuit Breaker

Cobalt

Colby

Crossheart

D'Ark

Dazzle

Devastator

Diecast

Doggo

Dominator

Double Helix

Eco

Ether

Fable

Far Out Man

Fennix

Fixer

Flare

Frigid Foregoer

Galaxy

Galaxy Crossfade

Glow

Gumbo

Gumshoe

Hard Charger

Heart-Stopper

Huntress

Jumpshot

Jun-Hwan

Kalia

King Krab

Lennox Rose

Lt. John Llama

Meow Skulls

Midfield Monstrosity

Midnight Ops

Noir

Onesie

Oppressor

The Order

The Paradigm

Phantasm

Point Patroller

Princess Felicity Fish

Prodigy

Professor Slurpo

Psion

Purradise Meowscles

Razor

Ready Penny

The Reaper

Recon Specialist

Reese

Renegade Lynx

Renegade Shadow

Rose Team Leader

Sea Wolf

Shaman

Shiver

Showdown

Snowdancer

Stage Slayer

Sterling

Street Striker

Surf Rider

Survival Specialist

Synth

Tek

Tender Defender

The Good Doctor

Tilted Teknique

Tracker

Triarch Nox

Tricksy

Trog

Undying Sorrow

Ventura

Venturion

Victor Elite

Victoria Saint

Vivi Chroma

Vulture

Warpaint

Wildcat

Wiretap

Wonder

World Warrior

Wrangler

