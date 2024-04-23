LEGO Fortnite update v29.30 patch notes revealed

The LEGO Fortnite update v29.30 patch notes reveal an assortment of new stuff, gameplay improvements, and bug fixes that arrive with the latest content update. The major highlight is the option of animal recruitment and major Village improvements as part of the Farm Friends update.
Our how to tame and recruit animals in LEGO Fortnite guide will help you with everything you need to know about befriending them.
New resources (Feathers, Fertilizer, Milk, Fertilizer, Wool, Mushrooms), villagers (Cadence, Ash, Brooks, Lana Llane, Guernsey), and animal variants (different spot patterns and colors for cows, yellow chickens in the Grasslands, brown and tan chicken) spawn in the Dry Valley.
Bears are now also available with LEGO Fortnite update v29.30.
Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop
LEGO Fortnite update v29.30 patch notes explored
The LEGO Fortnite update v29.30 patch notes are as follows:
ANARCHY ACRES BUNDLE
The Anarchy Acres Bundle is available from the Shop for 800 V-Bucks and includes:
- Fully Furnished Farm - LEGO Kit with 3 Builds, the Homestead Interiors Decor Bundle, and Rural Hospitality Decor Bundle (This Kit is 600 V-Bucks individually.)
- Farmer’s Favorites - LEGO Decor Bundle with 9 Decor items (This Bundle is 400 V-Bucks individually.)
MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS, ADJUSTMENTS, AND BUG FIXES
VILLAGE SQUARE IMPROVEMENTS
The Village Square UI has been revamped to help you keep a close eye on your Villages:
- Monitor who lives in your Village, the backstories of your Villagers, and the happiness of your animals. You can also view the jobs of Villagers and even ask them to leave.
- You can see who’s visiting your Village, which jobs are assigned, the biome you’re in, and your Village’s upgrade requirements. You can also edit your Village banner and rename your Village from a selection of names.
(Another Village improvement: you can now choose from a selection of names when first setting up your Village.)
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where stamina would sometimes become enabled in worlds where stamina was turned off.
- Fixed an issue where saplings couldn’t be destroyed if they were growing near other objects.
- Fixed an issue where swords would sometimes stop doing damage.
- Fixed an issue where the first attack from swords would sometimes miss.
- Fixed an issue that caused some Pickaxes to stop doing damage to certain objects.
- Villagers no longer pester players when players are regenerating Health.
- Starting a sneak while sprinting no longer makes players stuck in sprinting.
New LEGO styles
v29.30 brings even more LEGO Styles for your favorite Outfits! If you already own these Outfits, the LEGO Styles will automatically be in your Locker:
- 8-Ball vs Scratch
- Aeronaut
- Airhead
- Antonia
- Atlantean Fishstick
- Bandolier
- Bendie
- Blue Striker
- Bonehead
- Brainstorm
- Bunnywolf
- Cade
- Championship Aura
- Chopper
- Chrome Punk
- Cipher
- Circuit Breaker
- Cobalt
- Colby
- Crossheart
- D'Ark
- Dazzle
- Devastator
- Diecast
- Doggo
- Dominator
- Double Helix
- Eco
- Ether
- Fable
- Far Out Man
- Fennix
- Fixer
- Flare
- Frigid Foregoer
- Galaxy
- Galaxy Crossfade
- Glow
- Gumbo
- Gumshoe
- Hard Charger
- Heart-Stopper
- Huntress
- Jumpshot
- Jun-Hwan
- Kalia
- King Krab
- Lennox Rose
- Lt. John Llama
- Meow Skulls
- Midfield Monstrosity
- Midnight Ops
- Noir
- Onesie
- Oppressor
- The Order
- The Paradigm
- Phantasm
- Point Patroller
- Princess Felicity Fish
- Prodigy
- Professor Slurpo
- Psion
- Purradise Meowscles
- Razor
- Ready Penny
- The Reaper
- Recon Specialist
- Reese
- Renegade Lynx
- Renegade Shadow
- Rose Team Leader
- Sea Wolf
- Shaman
- Shiver
- Showdown
- Snowdancer
- Stage Slayer
- Sterling
- Street Striker
- Surf Rider
- Survival Specialist
- Synth
- Tek
- Tender Defender
- The Good Doctor
- Tilted Teknique
- Tracker
- Triarch Nox
- Tricksy
- Trog
- Undying Sorrow
- Ventura
- Venturion
- Victor Elite
- Victoria Saint
- Vivi Chroma
- Vulture
- Warpaint
- Wildcat
- Wiretap
- Wonder
- World Warrior
- Wrangler
Check out Fortnite downtime today (April 23, 2024) and Fortnite v29.30 update early patch notes.
The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!