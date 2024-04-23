You can now tame and recruit animals in LEGO Fortnite. The feature/mechanic was introduced in the Farm Friends update (29.30). This update introduces the feature of taming and enlisting various animals, such as cows, sheep, chickens, and the recently introduced pig. However, to tame and recruit these animals, you will need to ensure a few requisites are in place.

In short, the Farm Friends update enhances the gameplay experience by adding the fun element of recruiting animals. Here's more on how to tame and recruit animals in LEGO Fortnite.

Steps to tame and recruit animals in LEGO Fortnite

To tame and recruit animals in LEGO Fortnite, follow these steps:

1) Build an Animal House

To tame and recruit animals in LEGO Fortnite you must build an Animal House first (Image via Epic Games)

The Animal House serves as the main hub for keeping your animals safe. Upon reaching Village level 2, you'll unlock the Animal House recipe. Construct one by gathering wooden pieces and following the schematics to build it.

2) Earn the trust of animals

Follow this step to tame and recruit animals in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Thereafter, your goal is to earn the trust of animals. This could take some time as certain variants are spread across the various biomes. Use Animal Treats to gain their trust and begin the bonding process.

3) Transport animals to your Animal House

Escort them to your Animal House (Image via Epic Games)

After giving them food and gaining their trust, escort them to your Animal House. This can be done by enticing them into a vehicle for a swift journey. Try building a large version of a LEGO Offroader for the task.

You can also utilize a LEGO Fishing Rod to guide them across obstacles and construct bridges to overcome barriers. This journey is time-constrained, necessitating prompt action. If an animal sustains an injury during the journey, use another Animal Treat to heal it.

4) Allocate animals to the Animal House

It's crucial to properly take care of them (Image via Epic Games)

Upon returning to your Animal House, interact with the facility to assign each animal its new house. Once settled, it's crucial to care for them by giving them food, petting them, and additional Animal Treats.

Notably, in this new update, animals may depart if neglected, underscoring the importance of proper care. That about covers everything regarding the latest LEGO Fortnite Farm Friends update (v29.30). Ensure you attend to a few tasks and you should be fully prepared to tame and recruit your animals.

More about the LEGO Fortnite Farm Friends update

Animals in the LEGO Fortnite Farm Friends update (Image via Epic Games)

The latest LEGO Farm Friends update introduces a feature where animals can provide resources. Chickens gradually produce Feathers and Fertilizer, Sheep yield Wool and Fertilizer, Cows offer Milk and Fertilizer, while Pigs generate Mushrooms and Fertilizer over time. This addition enhances the gameplay experience, making the new LEGO Fortnite update thoroughly engaging.

Is it worth taming and recruiting animals in LEGO Fortnite?

If you are looking for an immersive experience, attempting to tame and recruit animals in LEGO Fortnite is going to be your go-to activity. However, it is rather time-consuming and risky. It also depends on what LEGO Fortnite seed is in play and how it distributes biomes and their respective wildlife. Depending on where they spawn, taming and recruiting animals could be a challenge.

That being said, if you manage to tame and recruit animals in LEGO Fortnite it will be worth the effort in the long run. If cared for, they will provide resources overtime and make your Village feel more alive. With the surplus of basic resources, you will be able to craft certain items more easily and stockpile them for the future.

