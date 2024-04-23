You can now get Mushrooms in LEGO Fortnite, courtesy of the V29.30 Farm Friends update. Epic Games recently released this new Fortnite update, introducing fresh LEGO Styles, animals, villagers, and additional features. Among these additions, the new animals offer players access to various new resources, with Mushrooms being one of them.

You can tame Pigs in Fortnite by building a house for them. This creature is your key to getting Mushrooms in this game. In this article, we will run you through everything you need to get Mushrooms in LEGO Fortnite, including the easiest way to set up the farm animal, the resources you need, and more.

Best way to get Mushrooms in LEGO Fortnite

A Pig inside its house (Image via Fortnite)

As mentioned before, you get Mushrooms in LEGO Fortnite by taming Pigs. You will need to build an Animal House before you can tame animals. Your Village must be at Level 2 to unlock the recipe for the Animal House in LEGO Fortnite.

Once you build the Animal House, you will unlock the recipe for Animal Treats. You will need to feed this item to your animal to gain their friendship and build a strong bond with them. This can also be done by petting them.

Having a good rapport with your animals will make them produce items like Milk, Wool, Mushrooms, Fertilizers, and more.

So, once you tame Pigs in your Animal House and build your friendship with them, these animals will give you Mushrooms and Fertilizers in LEGO Fortnite.

What are Mushrooms needed for in LEGO Fortnite?

Animal Treats are needed to build friendship with animals (Image via Fortnite)

Once you know how to get Mushrooms in LEGO Fortnite, you might be wondering what you can use them for. Well, for starters, they can be used as a food item. You can also cook Mushrooms with other things to make tasty and nutritious dishes. You will need a Grill, a Juicer, or an Oven to cook anything in this game.

To build a Grill, you will need to have 30 Granite in your inventory. You will need eight Planks, eight Marble Slabs, and five Knotroot Rods to make a Juicer in LEGO. You can make an oven with eight Brightcore, 15 Copper Bars, and 35 Obsidian Slabs.

Once you have one of these appliances, you can cook food in LEGO Fortnite. Thus, you can use Mushrooms to make dishes that you can eat.

