Fortnite downtime today (April 23, 2024): Everything we know

The Fortnite downtime today (April 23, 2024) and its subsequent update (v29.23) will begin shortly. This will be the fourth downtime for Chapter 5 Season 2 and the third major update. Based on the information provided by leakers/dataminers and Epic Games' teaser, this update will usher in the Billie Eilish collaboration for Fortnite Festival Season 3 as well as the Farm Friends update for LEGO Fortnite.

Based on official information provided by Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (April 23, 2024) will start at 4 am Eastern Time. As usual, the servers will be taken offline 30 minutes prior to the downtime starting.

If you would like to stay in-game and earn experience points before the Fortnite downtime today (April 23, 2024) begins, consider playing in Creative. Even if you are logged out mid-game, you stand to lose nothing and will be granted XP when you log in again. You could even try exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds to find the perfect world for your next playthrough after the update.

Here's more insight into the Fortnite downtime today (April 23, 2024).

How long could the Fortnite downtime today (April 23, 2024) last?

Given that this will be the fourth major Fortnite update for Chapter 5 Season 2, the downtime could last a few hours. Based on past timelines, with the servers being taken offline at 4 am Eastern Time, they could stay that way until at least 6 am Eastern Time.

As such, the Fortnite downtime today (April 23, 2024) could last about two hours, but it could be extended. Epic Games will provide an official update via their blog when the servers are back online.

Content changes for Fortnite update v29.30

In terms of new content being added to the game, the Billie Eilish collaboration for Fortnite Festival Season 3 is definitely going to capture the spotlight. This crossover has been highly anticipated. Based on the teaser released by Epic Games, a potential collaboration with Nike will also go live once the Fortnite downtime today (April 23, 2024) comes to an end.

Although not much has been revealed, new cosmetic items will be added to the Fortnite Item Shop as well as soon as the servers come online. This will include Billie Eilish's Icon Series skin/outfit and other cosmetic accessories related to her. New Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks will also be up for grabs.

Coming to LEGO Fortnite, the Farm Friends update is all the hype at the moment. Players will be able to tame (recruit) animals, build shelters for them, collect resources, and care for their domesticated livestock. New recipes related to animal husbandry will be added as well. This will make LEGO Fortnite more immersive than ever before.

There are a few more content changes coming to the Fortnite update (v29.30), but none of them have been officially confirmed. Leakers/dataminers are hinting at a potential X-Men 97 collaboration with Fortnite Rocket Racing and Battle Royale, but that is yet to be confirmed.

