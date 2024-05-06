how to get plastoids in lego fortnite

Plastoids in LEGO Fortnite are a brand-new resource that you can use to craft a wide array of items in the game. This crafting material was added to LEGO Fortnite in the 29.40 version update. Besides adding new crafting materials, Epic Games added a lot of other items and points of interest like the crash site of the Star Destroyer in the new update.

When it comes to new items, the game will not hold your hand and show you where you can get this resource. So, this article will run you through everything you need to know to farm Plastoids in LEGO Fortnite, including the best location and everything you can do after collecting a substantial amount.

Where to find Plastoids in LEGO Fortnite

Star Destroyer in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

As crucial as it is in the game, you must farm quite a bit of this resource. As of writing, there are two ways of obtaining Plastoids in this game:

You can kill Stormtroopers and get this resource from them

You can destroy Star Wars-themed buildings to get Plastoids

How to farm Plastoids in LEGO Fortnite

As mentioned earlier, killing Stormtroopers and destroying Star Wars-themed buildings can help you obtain Plastoids. You will cross paths with a lot of Stormtroopers if you go towards the location of the crashed Star Destroyer. You can locate it easily by following the smoke after the cutscene that brings the ship into your world. It is advisable to use a vehicle to travel to the crash site of the Star Destroyer.

Use strong ranged weapons to fight the Stormtroopers as they will have powerful guns that can be deadly if you are not prepared for the fight. Once you defeat Stormtroopers, not only will you get their weapons, but also Plastoids as drop loot.

Conversely, you can also demolish Star Wars-related buildings for a surplus amount of Plastoids. Destroying the crashed Star Destroyer will also give you Plastoids in LEGO Fortnite.

What are Plastoids used for in LEGO Fortnite?

The Rebel Workbench uses Plastoids as one of its crafting materials. Once you craft this structure, you can make Star Wars-related weapons and gear. You can craft the following items and more using the Rebel Workbench:

Bowcasters

Thermal Detonators

Macrobinoculars

