LEGO Fortnite update v29.40 patch notes revealed

LEGO Fortnite v29.40 update patch notes were revealed today (May 3, 2024) by Epic Games and it is the fourth big update we saw in Chapter 5 Season 2. We already got clues about the content we would receive in the v29.40 update. However, the early patch notes only scratched the tip of the iceberg.

The Star Wars and Fortnite universes have merged with Star Wars Day on the horizon. This article will run you through everything in the LEGO Fortnite v29.40 update patch notes.

LEGO Fortnite update v29.40 patch notes

Chewbacca (Image via Fortnite)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Star Wars fans will have a lot of exciting features in this update to sink their teeth in. From Star Wars Builds and Decor to the Wookiee Bowcaster there is something for everyone to indulge in.

Rebel against the empire in LEGO Fortnite

Helping the Rebellion will help you progress in the LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure. You will receive the following rewards for just unlocking the pass:

Star Wars Builds and Decor

Chewbacca Outfit

There are a lot of other rewards along with the ones you get by default.

Chewbacca brings his Bowcaster to Battle Royale

Chewbacca joins the fight

You will have to rescue Chewbacca from a specific Imperial Roadblock. Upon being rescued, Chewbacca will be overjoyed and join you in your fights along with his Bowcaster.

Chewbacca will also reward you with a Wookie Bowcaster. You will find another one in the Imperial Chests.

Wield Darth Vader’s Lightsaber once again!

Besides Chewbacca, Darth Vader and the Stormtroopers will make their return to Battle Royale. You can get your hands on Darth Vader’s Lightsaber by defeating him.

You can also acquire the E-11 Blasters by defeating Stormtroopers. This weapon can also be found in Imperial Chests at and around Vader’s landing sites.

A galaxy full of quests

AWR Pack Back Bling (Image via Fortnite)

With your newly acquired Bowcaster and Lightsaber, you can participate in Star Wars Quests. Completing five of these quests will increase one level of your Battle Pass. Add five more to the list and you will get the AWR Pack Back Bling.

You can participate in the quests in two phases:

May 3 at 9 AM ET

May 7 at 9 AM ET

You can enjoy the Star Wars event till May 14, 2024, at 9 AM ET.

Tournament Notes

The Star Wars crossover gameplay features are not included in tournaments.

Get the galaxy groovin’ in Fortnite Festival

Play some music with a Mos Eisley Cantina-inspired setting

You can create a personalized variant of the Cantina band with your friends on stage on May 3, 2024, when an area inspired by Mos Eisley’s Cantina makes its way to the Fortnite Festival Jam Stage.

Unlock the Seven-String Hallikset Guitar

You can acquire the Seven-String Hallikset Guitar by completing seven Star Wars Quests. You can participate in these quests from May 3, 2024, at 9 AM ET, through May 14, 2024.

Star Wars comes to the shop!

Dagobah Luke and Lando Calrissian's LEGO Styles (Image via Fortnite)

Dagobah Luke, Lando Calrissian, and AWR Trooper will have LEGO styles available in the Shop from May 3, 2024.

Boba Fett, Han Solo, Kylo Ren, and more return

Besides the previously mentioned styles, you will also find the following Star Wars Series Outfits in the Shop through this collaboration of Star Wars and LEGO Fortnite:

Original Trilogy era: Boba Fett, Han Solo, Imperial Stormtrooper, and Leia Organa

Boba Fett, Han Solo, Imperial Stormtrooper, and Leia Organa New Trilogy era: Finn, Kylo Ren, Rey, Sith Trooper, and Zorii Bliss

That covers everything you need to know about the LEGO Fortnite update v29.40 patch notes. If you like the game, consider reading our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback