You can get Macrobinoculars in LEGO Fortnite in the brand-new v29.40 update. The Star Wars universe has coincided with that of Fortnite in this update and there is a lot of new content for fans to sink their teeth in. One such addition is the Macrobinoculars that you can craft and use to fight the Rebellion.

You can get Macrobinoculars in LEGO Fortnite from an NPC. In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know to get your hands on a pair of Macrobinoculars in this game.

What are Macrobinoculars in LEGO Fortnite?

Star Destroyer in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Macrobinoculars are a brand-new addition to the game made in the v29.40 update of LEGO Fortnite. You can use this gear to highlight important locations. Caves and other landmarks can be spotted using this item in the game.

Where to find Macrobinoculars in LEGO Fortnite?

As of this writing, the only way to get Macrobinoculars in LEGO Fortnite is by meeting the Rebel Captain. This is a very important NPC in this title.

This will not only give you this new item in the game but it is also your very first Star Wars LEGO Fortnite Quest. You can complete these quests to get unique rewards.

How to find the Rebel Captain in LEGO Fortnite

Rebel Captain in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Once you load into LEGO Fortnite, you will be greeted by a mini cutscene where you can see a LEGO Star Destroyer enter your Fortnite world through a rift.

Next, the rebel captain will spawn in your village. If it takes a lot of time for this NPC to spawn in your village, you can take a nap to kill some time. You can also find the Rebel Captain at the Rebel Outpost.

How to get Macrobinoculars in LEGO Fortnite from the Rebel Captain

After locating the Rebel Captain, you must go and talk to her. Approaching her will give you the “Talk to Captain Bravara” option. You must select this option to engage in a conversation with this NPC.

Once you complete talking to the Rebel Captain, she will give you the recipe for the Macrobinoculars. It is important to note that you must convince her that you are a friend and not a Rebel. Your goal is to get the recipe for this new gear to fight the Rebellion.

How to craft Macrobinoculars in LEGO Fortnite

If you cannot locate the Rebel Captain, you will have to craft it at the Rebel Workbench. You will need the following crafting materials:

Four Plastoid

Two Glass

One Basic Compass

One Power Cell

