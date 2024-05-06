How to find Rebel Village in LEGO Fortnite

The Rebel Village in LEGO Fortnite was added to the game in the 29.40 Star Wars update. Since the Star Wars event is time-limited, you might wonder if you should invest your time, energy, and resources on features related to this update. Luckily, the Rebel Village in LEGO Fortnite is not going anywhere.

Many new items and gear have been added to LEGO Fortnite through the Star Wars update, with the Rebel Village being one of the most appealing facets of this version update. In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know about the Rebel Village in LEGO Fortnite, including how you can find one and build your own.

Where to find the Rebel Village in LEGO Fortnite?

Macrobinoculars in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

The Rebel Village can be found in your Fortnite world using a new gear added in the 29.40 Star Wars LEGO Fortnite update. Once the event concludes, you must talk to the Rebel Captain Bravara.

She will give you the Macrobinoculars, which you can use to find the Rebel Village in this title.

How to reach the Rebel Village in LEGO Fortnite

Once you have the Macrobinoculars, equip it and look around till you find a blue Rebel logo on the screen. That will show you your first checkpoint, which is a cave that will teleport you to the Rebel Village in your world.

Make your way to the cave, go inside, and follow the path. It will lead you to an exit demarcated by white and red flags with the Rebel logo in red in its center. Exiting the cave will take you to the island of the Rebel Village.

Take out your Macrobinoculars and look around the world. It will mark the Village with a blue Rebel logo. You will also see a couple of red logos but you can ignore them for now. Heading towards the logo will bring you to the Rebel Village in this game.

How to upgrade your Rebel Village in LEGO Fortnite

You can level up your Village by adding Rebel Buildings. This can be done by completing event-related missions. You can also complete other objectives to help you with the same. Use the Rebel Outpost to check the necessary details regarding leveling up your Rebel Village.

