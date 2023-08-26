All Forecast Towers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

As of the update v26.00, there are a total of three Forecast Towers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. They are spread out all over the map, and depending on where players land, reaching them may not be easy or possible. Therefore knowing where they are located on the map will make finding them a breeze and reduce the time/effort needed to activate them.

That being said, the first Forecast Tower is located north of Frenzy Fields. The second Forecast Tower is located north of Mega City next to the Mesa's Reach Landmark. The third and final Forecast Tower can be found at the Icy Islets Landmark. Keep in mind that the location of Forecast Tower is subject to change in future updates, but for the time being these locations are accurate.

How to activate Forecast Towers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Forecast Towers can only be activated during a short time after the match begins. This is because players will have to defeat The Dealer NPC and his two Low Card guards that spawn as soon as the safe zone shrinks for the first time. Upon defeating The Dealer, a Forecast Tower Access Card will be dropped. Players need to use this to activate Forecast Towers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

As for finding The Dealer and his Low Card guards, they are found in and around the Forecast Towers. Their location will be highlighted on the mini-map which will make finding them easier. Be warned that they will attack on sight. Maintain a distance from them unless ready to engage.

That said, there's no need to take out the two Low Card guards. Defeating The Dealer will be enough to obtain the Forecast Tower Access Card. Nevertheless, given that the two Low Card guards will remain hostile, they have to be defeated before players can get close enough to pick up the Forecast Tower Access Card.

Once the Forecast Tower Access Card is secured, head over to one of the three Forecast Towers located on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 island and activate them. Upon activating a Forecast Tower, the next safezone will be highlighted on the minimap.

Is it worth activating Forecast Towers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

For the casual player or those just starting out in Fortnite, it's best to avoid them. Without understanding the game, trying to activate Forecast Towers is a waste of time. It is true for those who understand the concept of early rotations, activating Forecast Towers will give them a huge edge in strategy and planning. Being able to see the next Storm Circle will provide a tactical edge.

That said, it all depends on whether or not players are within a safe zone or close to a Forecast Tower to activate it. Depending on these factors, at times, it's best to avoid trying to activate them altogether. Playing the game normally will be more beneficial.

