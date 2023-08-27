All Job Board locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Job Boards have been carried over to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. Unlike Bounty Boards, these are much more dynamic in nature. Rather than just issuing bounty contracts, players can select three different jobs to earn gold bars. This makes Job Boards one of the best ways to farm gold bars in-game. Although the system will undoubtedly be refined even further, for now, it's perfect.
There are a total 24 Job Boards spread out across the island. Some are located in easy to reach Named Locations, while others can be found in inconspicuous Landmarks. That being said, here's where to find all Job Boards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.
Every Job Board location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4
Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop
1) Job Boards in the Grass, Jungle, and Japanese Biome
Nearly half of the island is covered in greenery in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. This comprises the Grass, Jungle, and Japanese Biomes. That are total of 14 Job Boards in these biomes, here's where to find them:
- Creeky Compound
- Sunswoon Lagoon, located west of Creeky Compound
- Slappy Shores
- Slap N' Gone, located east of Rumble Ruins
- South of Rumble Ruins
- Frenzy Fields
- Steamy Springs
- Sandy Circle, located south of Steamy Springs
- Kenjutsu Crossing
- Sakura Circle, located southwest of Kenjutsu Crossing
- Mega City (2)
- Bamboo Circle, located north of Mega City
- Cedar Circle, located east of Mega City
- Knotty Nets
Despite there being many Job Boards spread throughout these biomes, the safest to interact with will be the Circle Landmarks. Players seldom visit them in Chapter 4 Season 4 as there are no Kinetic Blades to be found at these locations anymore.
2) Job Boards in Medieval Biome
The Medieval Biome is the oldest in terms of lore and appearance. It covers the southern side of the island and has five Job Boards spread out across its length and breadth, here's where to find them:
- Shattered Slabs
- Rocky Docks, located west of Shattered Slabs
- Royal Ruin located west of Eclipsed Estate
- Eclipsed Estate
- Breakwater Bay
Given that Eclipsed Estate is the newest Named Location on the island, attempting to use the Job Board may not be the best idea. Instead, try opting for those located at Rocky Docks or Royal Ruin Landmarks.
3) Job Boards in Ice/Snow Biome
Despite the frigid cold and snow, Job Boards have also been placed in the Ice/Snow Biome. However, given the lay of the land, there are only four present in and around the biome, and here's where to find them:
- Shady Stilts
- Brutal Bastion
- Crude Harbor
- Sanguine Suites
Given that three of the Job Boards are located at Named Locations, the best option is to use the one located at Crude Harbor. It's a quiet Landmark and has plenty of loot as well for the early-game stages.
The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!