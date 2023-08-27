All Job Board locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Job Boards have been carried over to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. Unlike Bounty Boards, these are much more dynamic in nature. Rather than just issuing bounty contracts, players can select three different jobs to earn gold bars. This makes Job Boards one of the best ways to farm gold bars in-game. Although the system will undoubtedly be refined even further, for now, it's perfect.

There are a total 24 Job Boards spread out across the island. Some are located in easy to reach Named Locations, while others can be found in inconspicuous Landmarks. That being said, here's where to find all Job Boards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

Every Job Board location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

1) Job Boards in the Grass, Jungle, and Japanese Biome

Job Boards in the Grass, Jungle, and Japanese Biomes in Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Nearly half of the island is covered in greenery in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. This comprises the Grass, Jungle, and Japanese Biomes. That are total of 14 Job Boards in these biomes, here's where to find them:

Creeky Compound

Sunswoon Lagoon, located west of Creeky Compound

Slappy Shores

Slap N' Gone, located east of Rumble Ruins

South of Rumble Ruins

Frenzy Fields

Steamy Springs

Sandy Circle, located south of Steamy Springs

Kenjutsu Crossing

Sakura Circle, located southwest of Kenjutsu Crossing

Mega City (2)

Bamboo Circle, located north of Mega City

Cedar Circle, located east of Mega City

Knotty Nets

Despite there being many Job Boards spread throughout these biomes, the safest to interact with will be the Circle Landmarks. Players seldom visit them in Chapter 4 Season 4 as there are no Kinetic Blades to be found at these locations anymore.

2) Job Boards in Medieval Biome

Job Boards in the Medieval Biome In Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The Medieval Biome is the oldest in terms of lore and appearance. It covers the southern side of the island and has five Job Boards spread out across its length and breadth, here's where to find them:

Shattered Slabs

Rocky Docks, located west of Shattered Slabs

Royal Ruin located west of Eclipsed Estate

Eclipsed Estate

Breakwater Bay

Given that Eclipsed Estate is the newest Named Location on the island, attempting to use the Job Board may not be the best idea. Instead, try opting for those located at Rocky Docks or Royal Ruin Landmarks.

3) Job Boards in Ice/Snow Biome

Job Boards in the Ice/Snow Biome In Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Despite the frigid cold and snow, Job Boards have also been placed in the Ice/Snow Biome. However, given the lay of the land, there are only four present in and around the biome, and here's where to find them:

Shady Stilts

Brutal Bastion

Crude Harbor

Sanguine Suites

Given that three of the Job Boards are located at Named Locations, the best option is to use the one located at Crude Harbor. It's a quiet Landmark and has plenty of loot as well for the early-game stages.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!