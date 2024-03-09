All Job Board locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has introduced many new mechanics that change how the game works, ranging from new Olympian Power Mythics to new traversal methods. Among these new additions are the Job Boards, a new Bounty Board-esque mechanic introduced in Chapter 5 Season 2, interestingly tying into the Chapter 5 narrative.

The Job Boards provide simple, time-limited tasks to players in exchange for Gold Bars. The quests provided by the Job Boards seem to be coming from SHADOW. SHADOW is one of the two warring factions from Chapter 2 Season 2, with its control being taken over by Midas, who has finally returned to the game after all these years.

This article will break down all the different Job Board locations on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 map, allowing you to get some quick Gold Bars and help out SHADOW in their initiative.

Where to find Job Boards in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

The Job Boards in Chapter 5 Season 2 are separated into four different categories, namely Bounty Job Boards, Supply Drop Job Boards, Treasure Job Boards, and Vehicle Job Boards. These Job Boards assign players tasks based on their category and are scattered across various Points of Interest (POIs) on the Island.

Given below is a list of all known locations of the Job Boards on the Chapter 5 Season 2 map, categorized according to their types:

Bounty Job Boards

The Bounty Job Boards function similarly to the Bounty Boards from previous seasons, assigning players a bounty that they have to complete within a limited time in exchange for gold bars.

All Bounty Job Boardz (Image via Epic Games || Fortnite.gg)

Rebel's Roost

Underworld Station

Estate Station

Forest Station

Slumberyard

Reckless Railways

Mount Olympus

Fencing Fields

Restored Reels

Orchard Station

Snooty Station

Supply Drop Job Boards

Supply Drop Job Boards allow players to call in a Supply Drop close to their location, with the Job Board assigning players the task to seek it out and search it.

All Supply Drop Job Boards (Image via Epic Games || Fortnite.gg)

Forest Station

Piney Pumps

Grim Gate

Pleasant Piazza

Shit It! Station

Fencing Fields

Restored Reels

Placid Pumps

Grand Station

Brawler's Battleground

Unmoored Manor

Treasure Job Boards

All Treasure Job Boards (Image via Epic Games || Fortnite.gg)

Treasure Job Boards function similarly to the Treasure Maps from Chapter 1 Season 8, assigning players a task to seek out and dig up a treasure marked on the map within the given time frame.

Grand Glacier

Dumpenhausen

Pantheon Path

Research Rock

The Windmill

Charon's Crossing

The Ol' Mill

Rebel's Roost

Catcher's Cove

Rescue Station

Vehicle Job Boards

All Vehicle Job Board locations (Image via Epic Games || Fortnite.gg)

Vehicle Job Boards task players with seeking out a rifted-in vehicle and driving a certain distance in it in exchange for gold bars within a given time frame.

Cloistered Castle

Forest Station

Grand Glacier

Grand Station

Restored Reels

Orchard Station

The Windmill

Sandy Strip

