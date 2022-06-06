All Reality Seed locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Now that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is live, players are rushing to explore the changes on the map. With the start of the new season comes a plethora of new weekly challenges. Players need XP (experience points) to proceed to the next level in the game.

Zero Week quests are already in the game, and one of these quests is to plant or summon reality saplings using reality seeds. This quest is worth 15000 XP and is interesting enough for players to engage in. To complete this quest, players need to first locate the reality pods and then collect the reality seeds.

Fortnite News @Guille_GAG The most remarkable change in Season 3 is the Reality Falls POI, where you can find reality seeds. The most remarkable change in Season 3 is the Reality Falls POI, where you can find reality seeds. https://t.co/4MaEdTalF1

Completing weekly challenges not only helps players gain XP but also provides exciting side quests in the battle royale. Especially when dropping on the Fortnite island and fighting to be the last player standing gets mundane. This article explains how players can locate the reality seeds in Fortnite.

What are reality seeds in Fortnite?

Story continues below ad

To understand what the reality seeds are, one must first get versed with the new biome that has spawned on the map. Camp Cuddle has now been replaced with Reality Falls. In the middle of Reality Falls is a new POI called Reality Tree. This particular POI is perhaps one of the most important POIs on the Fortnite island.

Around the Reality Tree, spawn the Reality pods. These pods contain Reality seeds. These Reality seeds can be planted around the map to summon a Reality sapling. Reality saplings, when planted, grow into a plant. This plant, in turn, provides the player with loot of different rarity.

To collect Reality seeds, players must first break the Reality pods using either a weapon or a pickaxe. The pickaxe is a better option here. Once the Reality pod is broken open, the Reality seeds are dispersed from it. Players can use these seeds to plant the Reality sapling, which then grows into a plant.

Story continues below ad

To harvest the loot from the Reality sapling, players are required to remove weeds that grow around the sapling. Players can plant a sapling anywhere in the game, and when they return to the island in the next game, players can see the location of their saplings from the previous games on the map.

Over time, the rarity of the loot improves. However, players can only reap loot from the plant only once during a game. There is also a cooldown period for the plant to bear the loot again.

Where are the reality seeds located in Fortnite?

Story continues below ad

To find Reality seeds, players must first find the Reality pods. These pods spawn exclusively around the Reality Tree, in the middle of Reality Falls. Reality pods can be found growing near the roots of the tree and the area surrounding the tree. There isn't any particular location for the Reality pods to spawn, it's just an area.

Reality Tree is located in the middle of the Reality Falls biome. The new location is southwest of the Tilted Towers and just north of Greasy Grove. The location is fairly easy to locate and is very visible on the Fortnite map.

The Reality Tree can be made out from a distance, and the seeds are easy to obtain once the players reach the Reality Tree. The Reality Tree is also accessible via roads leading from Tilted Towers and Greasy Grove.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far