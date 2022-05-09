Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Leaks: Tilted Towers' fate, live event, Battle Pass, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is more than halfway done. There's around a month left for this season, with the tentative release date for Season 3 set for June 3. Although this season has been a huge success and continues to bring out new and exciting additions, players can't help but look forward to the next season.

This is a common occurrence in Fortnite, but Chapter 3 Season 3 is poised to be exceptional. Several leaks regarding the new season and the end of this season have emerged, and here's what players need to know.

Leaks for the end of this season and the next in Fortnite Chapter 3

The first leak should come as a surprise to no one. Tilted Towers, which is currently under the control of the Imagined Order, will be attacked. The Seven have made it their goal to take back every IO-controlled POI and Tilted Towers appears to be next.

Koooooomar @koooooomar



I wonder if the lake water will go down, because there are 2 IO chests UNDER the surface of the water...



The Seven will also control Tilted by then.



The Tilted Towers blimp will crash into Loot Lake, between the underwater shipping containers and the Drill.

I wonder if the lake water will go down, because there are 2 IO chests UNDER the surface of the water...

The Seven will also control Tilted by then.

#Fortniteleaks

As per the leak, there will be significant damage to Tilted, and the blimp will crash into Loot Lake right beside it. The Seven will then take over and rebuild it, but it won't be the same Tilted after that.

The crash into Loot Lake could be significant. Another leak shows the Doomsday device that the IO is working on, which might come to light in the newly destroyed Loot Lake.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker -And finally, there's an upcoming landmark (unnamed POI) codenamed "DDMachine" which stands for "Doomsday Machine". since Loot Lake is also an unnamed location, The Doomsday Device will most likely be in the middle of Loot Lake and it SHOULD happen with the next game update

(3/3) -And finally, there's an upcoming landmark (unnamed POI) codenamed "DDMachine" which stands for "Doomsday Machine". since Loot Lake is also an unnamed location, The Doomsday Device will most likely be in the middle of Loot Lake and it SHOULD happen with the next game update(3/3) https://t.co/2Skxt6VHeB

There will be a live event this season, but it's anyone's guess as to what and where it will be. However, a popular theory is that Loot Lake will be the location which lends itself to the above leak.

Loot Lake could become a brand new POI for the live event that will likely conclude Chapter 3 Season 2.

A huge leak showed players the next big survey. Epic Games often does surveys to gauge interest regarding skins and decide which ones will be added to the game. The leak showcases over 50 skins that may eventually be added to the game.

Leaked survey skins (Image via Camping Rusher on YouTube)

Several leaks for next season have already been revealed, including a potentially Star Wars-based Battle Pass. At the very least, leakers seem confident that Darth Vader will be arriving in the Battle Pass next season.

As for this season, it can also be expected that Obi-Wan Kenobi, whose Lightsaber is currently in Fortnite, will be coming to the game soon. Epic has teased him and his Lightsaber, and he's got a Disney+ show coming very soon, which lines up with the collaboration.

Note: These are all leaks and therefore speculative unless Epic Games confirms them.

