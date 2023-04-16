All Renegade Raider Skins in Fortnite, ranked

Fortnite is home to numerous popular characters. While some have obtained cult status, others have become synonymous with the game itself. One of these characters is known as Renegade Raider. She was a skin featured in-game during the early days, and due to exclusivity, she has become an icon within the community.

Taking note of her status, Epic Games has been creating variants of the character for years on end now. There are five in total, which includes the OG skin itself. That being said, here are all the Renegade Raider Skins in Fortnite ranked.

Fortnite Renegade Raiders Skins ranked from most popular to least

1) Renegade Raider

When it comes to being popular in "Renegade-Verse," the "OG '' Renegade Raider skin is still the most popular in-game. Since it was only featured in the Item Shop during Chapter 1 Season 1, only a handful of people own it. While the community has been asking Epic Games to bring it back, it's unlikely to ever feature in the Item Shop ever again.

This is what makes it so rare and helps keep its popularity cemented in-game. That being said, the skin is not radical in terms of design. It's pretty straightforward and pales in comparison to the newer skins that are being added to the game. Nevertheless, "old is undoubtedly gold."

2) Renegade Runner

Renegade Runner is the newest version of the character in-game. This skin was added to the files following the Fortnite update v24.20. She has been created keeping in mind the futuristic vibe of the season. Unlike the other variants of the character, Renegade Runner seems to be a cyborg.

In all probability, she was rifted in alongside Mega City and the Peace Syndicate. However, her role in the current phase of the storyline seems to be limited to cosmetics only. That said, she's currently featured in the Item Shop and the Renegade Robotics Bundle can be purchased for 1,600 V-Bucks.

3) Blaze

Blaze is a fiery version of Renegade Raider and was first featured in the Item Shop during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. It's no secret that she hails from another reality and seemingly has the capability to control fire. She was even featured on the island as an NPC back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

With all that being said, she's probably one of the more unique versions of the character. Although she's not currently available in the Item Shop, she can potentially be obtained for just 200 V-Bucks when listed. Players who partook in the Reboot Rally back in Chapter 3 Season 4 will be eligible to redeem this discount.

4) Skeletara

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, the most bizarre variant of Renegade Raider was introduced to the Item Shop during Fortnitemares 2021. Known as Skeletara, this version of the character is based around a glowing skeleton. Given that the spooky season usually features skins such as this one, it was well received by the community.

While it's not unique in design as there are other similar skins in-game, for the price of 1,200 V-Bucks for the entire bundle, it was quite the steal. Since it is also based on the Headhunter character model, it has become a must-have skin for die-hard fans.

5) Permafrost Raider

The Permafrost Raider is a good skin, no doubt, but she lacks the impact that the aforementioned variants had. The only reason why most people own this skin is because she was featured in the Item Shop in the Black Ice Legends Bundle. The bundle in question contains an icy version of Midas called Icebound Midas.

Given Midas' popularity, many players jumped at the opportunity to buy the bundle, and hence, they now own the Permafrost Raider skin. That said, she isn't all that bad. While fighting in the Ice/Snow biome of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, she can be used to gain a tactical advantage on the field.

6) Gingerbread Raider

Gingerbread Raider is arguably the variant that's closest to Renegade Raider. The character model resembles the OG skin, with the only difference being that it's based on a wintry theme. Although this variant looks amazing for festive occasions such as Winterfest, at other times, not so much.

Even so, the skin has been featured in the Item Shop over 30 times in and around the festive season. However, with each passing year and more skins being added to the game during Winterfest, Gingerbread Raider is slowly becoming unpopular. Given that the character has no appeal aside from being a variant of the OG skin, this is bound to happen.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

