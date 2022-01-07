All Seismometer locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Ranking up in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is a tedious affair. However, the availability of a wide variety of challenges and quests has made the grind somewhat easier.

Out of all the available challenges, Seasonal Quests are a bit more interesting to complete. Therefore, players have shown their affinity in completing these quests first.

Recently, players have been asking about the location of all the Seismometers. The devices are spread evenly on the northern and western aspects of Fortnite island. This article will reveal the exact locations of the Seismometers for players' convenience.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Seismometer locations revealed

Players will be required to visit Logjam Lumberyard to get hold of this particular quest. They won't need to talk to any NPC as such to get the task assigned to them. Visiting this POI will trigger the challenge and it will be given to the player.

Luckily, they won't have to travel far away from this location to get the devices. Currently, there are nine Seismometers on Fortnite Island. Out of this collection, players only need to take the reading of three devices to complete the challenge.

The locations of the Seismometers in Chapter 3 Season 1 are as follows:

Top of a mountain southwest of Logjam Lumberyard

Northeast of Logjam Lumberyard

Near LlamaHomestead

At Pinnacle Peak

Top of a cliff south of Pinnacle Peak

At Wreck Ravine

Southwest of Seven Outpost II

West of Choppin' Chateau

North of Shell or High Water

By visiting these areas, players will notice the devices lying on the ground. Walk closer to interact with the Seismometers and take the readings. Taking three readings will complete the challenge and reward them with 25K XP.

Players should note that they need to take all three readings in the same match to complete the quest in Fortnite.

What is the best route to complete the challenge?

Since the Seismometers are available in nine different locations in Fortnite, choosing the perfect route is important when completing the challenge.

Players will have to drop at Logjam Lumberyard to take up the quest. Once it has been taken up, they can travel southwest wards to take the reading.

After that, they can cross the river to take the reading from the Llama Homestead location. For the final reading, players can visit Pinnacle Peak and then proceed with the match normally.

