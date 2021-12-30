Fortnite Chapter 3 week 4 challenges: Where to harvest wood from The Joneses, Shifty Shafts, or Logjam Lumberyard

Materials like wood play a vital role in Fortnite. They are used to build structures and defenses in-game. Even though this material is eventually replaced with brick and metal toward mid-game, during the early-game it's invaluable to survival.

Harvest wood to build defenses in Fortnite Chapter 3 (Image via iFireMonkey)

Sadly, not everyone relies on building in-game. Given the complexity of the task, most prefer to hide in structures or behind cover. To urge players to build, developers are rewarding a 25,000 experience for those able to harvest 150 wood from specific locations on the map.

Where to harvest wood from The Joneses, Shifty Shafts, or Logjam Lumberyard in Fortnite Chapter 3

Players can complete this quest in three different locations. Here are the steps needed to complete it:

The Joneses

Wonder how so many Jones reach the Flipside? (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Land at the northern edge of the POI.

It is relatively empty with trees huddled up together near the edge of the water.

Harvest wood to complete the task.

Also, players can land at Tow-Away Beach located nearby, gear up and then proceed to complete the objective.

Shifty Shafts

There be gold in these mines! (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Land at the southern edge of the POI.

Acquire loot before harvesting wood since it's a hot-drop location.

Once geared up, proceed to complete the task.

Alternatively, players can even land at Behemoth Bridge to gear up before attempting the quest.

Logjam Lumberyard

Timber! (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Land at the western edge of the POI.

Players will find some basic loot in the area.

Once gear up, proceed to complete the quest.

Alternatively, players can land at Wreck Ravine located further west of Logjam Lumberyard.

After securing good loot, they can rotate back to complete the objective.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Is wood useful for building in Fortnite Chapter 3?

During the early stages of every Fortnite match, wood is an essential building material. It is used to build defenses, ramps, and other necessary structures. However, with the introduction of the MK-Seven assault rifle, is wood even useful anymore?

Sadly, despite their limitations, wood is the most easily available material in-game. Players can acquire it with ease and it is found all over the map. While stone and metal are better, they are harder to find.

Also Read Article Continues below

This being the case, wood has become the most used material in-game. Despite it offering less protection, players can use it freely without having to worry about it running out.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider