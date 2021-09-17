All upcoming weapon and items in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Although Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8's weapons and items vaulting and unvaulting process is more or less complete, based on leaks, a myriad of new accessories will be coming into the game over time.

While many of these may be scrapped based on the development process, hopefully most of them should make it into the game. With that being said, readers should take this information with a bit of speculation.

List of all upcoming weapons and items in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

1) Icy Grappler

With the holiday season fast approaching, it's only logical that Epic Games get into the celebratory spirit and introduce a few wintery themed items for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Based on the information from HYPEX, a brand new mobility item "Icy Grappler" will be coming to the game.

Once equipped, the item will give players a frozen foot effect and a speed boost when they grapple with it. Characters in-game will be able to slide, and a slight camera shake effect will only be produced at the time.

HYPEX @HYPEX More info on the upcoming "Icy Grappler" item, it does no damage but it can be used for fast mobility.



When you equip it, it will give you a frozen feet effect and an increased speed when you grapple with it and slide, and a slight camera shake effect when you're sliding. More info on the upcoming "Icy Grappler" item, it does no damage but it can be used for fast mobility.



When you equip it, it will give you a frozen feet effect and an increased speed when you grapple with it and slide, and a slight camera shake effect when you're sliding. https://t.co/sscXHSKYwt

2) Combat Assault Rifle & Combat SMG

The upcoming Combat AR and SMG for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be slightly better variants of the guns that are already in-game. For instance, the Combat AR will offer better accuracy, while the Combat SMG will offer a higher rate of fire than the P90.

These weapons may be added in-game during the first major update of the season.

HYPEX @HYPEX Upcoming Combat AR & Combat SMG Stats!



We will get to choose which one of these should release first via the Funding Machine in Round 2, stats could change but here they are as of now! Upcoming Combat AR & Combat SMG Stats!



We will get to choose which one of these should release first via the Funding Machine in Round 2, stats could change but here they are as of now! https://t.co/YxicDSt1ke

3) Spicy Splashes

Much like the Spicy Fish that is already in-game, players will be able to consume Spicy Splashes to heal and gain a speed boost for a minute. It is more than likely that players will be able to buy these items from mending machines or find them in loot drops when added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

HYPEX @HYPEX More info about the upcoming Spicy Splashes:



- They heal 20 health (no shield)

- Speed multiplies by x1.4

- Duration: 1 Minute More info about the upcoming Spicy Splashes:



- They heal 20 health (no shield)

- Speed multiplies by x1.4

- Duration: 1 Minute https://t.co/iYldODbdpR

4) Sideways Scythe

With the introduction of the Sideways to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and Fortnitemares coming soon, it's no surprise that Epic Games is adding Halloween-themed items to the game.

Based on speculation, Sideways Scythe will more than likely be added to the game, sometime around the month of October; quite possibly during the third major update of the season.

Based on the leaks so far, this item will be multifunctional. It will heal players overtime, steal HP and shields with every kill, and even host a variety of attacking styles. This may become the most powerful weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

HYPEX @HYPEX



- Heals slowly

- Each Zombie kill with gives 5 health/shield

- Takes 2-3 shots to break wood walls

- Basic Attack damage: 31 to 38

- Dash damage: 36 to 44

- Dash cooldown: 5 seconds

- Smash Attack damage: 45 to 55

- Smash Attack cooldown: 4 seconds HYPEX @HYPEX The upcoming Sideways Scythe has these abilities:



- Health Siphon

- Dash attack

- Smash Attack

- Charge Attack

- Jump Attack The upcoming Sideways Scythe has these abilities:



- Health Siphon

- Dash attack

- Smash Attack

- Charge Attack

- Jump Attack More info about this Scythe:- Heals slowly- Each Zombie kill with gives 5 health/shield- Takes 2-3 shots to break wood walls- Basic Attack damage: 31 to 38- Dash damage: 36 to 44- Dash cooldown: 5 seconds- Smash Attack damage: 45 to 55- Smash Attack cooldown: 4 seconds twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1… More info about this Scythe:



- Heals slowly

- Each Zombie kill with gives 5 health/shield

- Takes 2-3 shots to break wood walls

- Basic Attack damage: 31 to 38

- Dash damage: 36 to 44

- Dash cooldown: 5 seconds

- Smash Attack damage: 45 to 55

- Smash Attack cooldown: 4 seconds twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1…

5) Fund Machine Weapons

Although J.B. Chimpanski is heading the war effort, the developers are going to allow players to decide which weapons will be unvaulted in the coming weeks of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Based on the information available at hand, after all the Turret stations have been set up across the island, the community will then be able to choose which weapons they want added into the game. Much like turrets, players will more than likely have to donate gold bars to choose which weapons/items get added.

HYPEX @HYPEX Upcoming Fund Machine weapons to unvault/release:



- Round 1: Shockwave Launcher OR Rift-To-Go

- Round 2: Recoil SMG OR Recoil AR (both unreleased & Legendary, I'll post the stats later)

- Round 3: Boogie Bomb OR Combat Shotgun

- Round 4: Flint Lock OR Proximity Launcher Upcoming Fund Machine weapons to unvault/release:



- Round 1: Shockwave Launcher OR Rift-To-Go

- Round 2: Recoil SMG OR Recoil AR (both unreleased & Legendary, I'll post the stats later)

- Round 3: Boogie Bomb OR Combat Shotgun

- Round 4: Flint Lock OR Proximity Launcher https://t.co/rfDaO4SXhF

6) Carnage Symbiote & Venom Symbiote

Carnage and Venom Symbiote Mythics are by far the most anticipated weapons for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Sadly, as of now, there is no information as to when these will be added to the game.

Based on the current information on hand, once in-game, these weapons will enable players to grab opponents and damage them. However, keep in mind that these mechanics can change over the course of the development phase.

7) Fiend Hunter Crossbow Dualies

Although this weapon was showcased in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass trailer, not much is known about it as of now. Given that it's a crossbow, Epic Games may be adding in a new type of ammo called "bolts" alongside the weapon when added to the game.

Also Read

Note: The list of upcoming weapons mentioned in the article is based on leaks and may be subject to change in the future.

Edited by Rohit Mishra