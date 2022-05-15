"Am I a loser": 25-year-old Fortnite player questions playing the game at his age

The majority player base of Fortnite is made up of teenagers. Hardly any people play Epic Games Battle Royale casually after reaching their 20s unless they are content creators or professional players.

Hence, a 25-year-old man recently questioned himself for playing the game at this age. A Reddit post by the 25-year-old man recently went viral where he asked the community if he is a "loser" for playing the game at this age.

According to the post, his friends and family mocked him for playing Epic's Battle Royale game. This demotivated him from playing the game further and questioning his choices.

In yet another wholesome Fortnite moment, the community came to support the man to assure him that he could play the Battle Royale game at any age. Several players in their 20s and even older have described how they still play the game and enjoy it, regardless of the people's comments.

Fortnite community rallies in support of a 25-year-old man

Even as a casual activity, gaming is often looked down upon by elders. When adults play games with cartoony graphics and funny characters like Toona Fish and Peely, they are usually made fun of.

A 25-year-old Fortnite player found himself in a similar position, forcing him to question himself playing the game.

"i play and told my parents and friends and they think i',m a loser, im over 25, is it ok to still play at this age? am i loser?"

As soon as other Reddit users noticed his post, they had to assure him that he was not a loser. Players from the age group of 25-50 confessed to playing the game and enjoying it. Most of them found it a great way to bond with their children and advised them to do what he loves.

Fortnite is not just a teenagers' game

Although Epic Games' Battle Royale is dominated by teenagers, players of almost all age groups enjoy the game.

It is a great way to relax after a long day of work, and many adults love to play the game. At this point, people hardly care about other peoples' opinions on what they do in their free time.

Anyone out there questioning themselves for playing the Battle Royale game even at an older age should look at this Reddit thread.

It is full of motivational comments for other adults who play the game and enjoy bonding with their families over it. Everyone playing the game is a winner in one way or another, regardless of their age.

