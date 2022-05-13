Fortnite YouTuber pretends to be Dr Strange, and it goes exceedingly well

Acting as an NPC in Fortnite has become one of the most exciting ways to have fun. Watching players walk past as they fall for the deception is extremely hilarious. Similarly, a YouTuber recently tried to pretend to be Dr Strange in the Battle Royale game.

Dr Strange, who arrived in the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass, is also one of the NPCs on the map. Players can find him walking around the ground floor of the Daily Bugle, trying to conjure various spells. In a recent video, YouTube Tomato - Fortnite decided to eliminate the NPC and pretend to be him.

Tomato's impersonation of Dr Strange was not perfect. However, he did manage to fool a couple of players before they realized he was not the real NPC.

YouTuber fools players by pretending to be Dr Strange in Fortnite

Tomato landed at the Daily Bugle and observed the Dr Strange NPC for a few seconds. Once he was sure that he could accurately pretend to be the NPC, he eliminated Dr Strange and took his place. Unfortunately, his first attempt did not last long. Although the YouTuber managed to fool a tank, he was soon eliminated by another player.

In his second attempt, the YouTuber decided to imitate Dr Strange doing spells so that he could be more convincing. This time, he managed to fool several players who mistook him for an NPC. In fact, two players were engaged in a duel right next to him and chose to ignore him. One player even used him as a cover to hide from the enemy.

Clearly, Tomato was enjoying the pretence. However, he gave up acting as Dr Strange after a couple of tries because he always got recognized.

Dr Strange takes his revenge on the Fortnite YouTuber

Initially, when Tomato visited the Dr Strange NPC at the Daily Bugle and tried to eliminate him, the character retaliated using melee attacks. After a couple of times, Dr Strange took out a Shotgun and fired back at the YouTuber. As a result, Tomato died at the hands of the NPC and could not even pretend to be one.

This was one of the most hilarious moments in the video besides the parts where enemies were oblivious to the fact that someone was pretending to be an NPC. And unsurprisingly, Dr Strange avenged himself in the end.

