Amidst Fortnite x Naruto collaboration, demand for Goku from Dragon Ball rises

The Fortnite x Naruto collaboration is creating waves on social media with the long-awaited Hidden Leaf Village ninja finally coming to the game. Earlier today, cosmetics were leaked and based on feedback, it's safe to assume that Epic Games will soon be cashing in on the popular character.

Aside from becoming a trend on Twitter, the upcoming collaboration triggered a secondary effect. Dragon Ball fans are now asking, "When will Goku and others from DMZ be a part of the game?"

Creeper @Creeperbrine102 Goku outside of Epic headquarters wondering why they chose Naruto to be their first anime collab Goku outside of Epic headquarters wondering why they chose Naruto to be their first anime collab https://t.co/M1PqyRWQIy

Following the Fortnite x Naruto collaboration, when can players expect Goku to "Kamehameha" into the game?

The Fortnite x Naruto collaboration is a significant step towards monetizing and popularizing anime skins in-game. Despite the upcoming cosmetics not being the first actual anime skins to be added in, they will be an excellent metric indicator.

The feedback and revenue generated from this collaboration will set a benchmark for others to follow. Although this does not mean that Dragon Ball will have a collaboration anytime soon, it does increase the chances of it happening.

Twea @TweaBR A trusted source has stated that Epic are working with a company named Shueisha to produce a few anime collabs. The company has partial rights to many large animes including Naruto and Dragon Ball. A trusted source has stated that Epic are working with a company named Shueisha to produce a few anime collabs. The company has partial rights to many large animes including Naruto and Dragon Ball.

It's good to remember that before Naruto was officially announced by Epic Games, it was just another leak. This being the case, who's to say if the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration won't take place in a few months?

To put into perspective, if the collaboration benefits both parties financially, it becomes a win-win situation. With fans already speculating on the possibilities, developers know that anime collaboration, if done correctly, will be worth the investment.

"I don't want Goku to be added to that trash game"

There are those who want Goku in Fortnite and those that don't want the game to ruin the anime. Many feel that the moment an anime character is added to the game, it loses its originality.

Over time they go from being "the character from xyx," to becoming "the character from Fortnite." Even though at times this statement is exaggerated, it does hold some truth. So, what's the solution?

Richard Curry @chinesefoodcat @SLOplays I hope Goku never gets put in that game that would disgrace goku @SLOplays I hope Goku never gets put in that game that would disgrace goku

As it stands, there's only one way to make everyone happy - that is to add anime characters like Goku to Fortnite, not as mere skin collaborations but as main protagonists in the storyline.

However, given Epic Games' approach to storyline characters, this is unlikely to happen. The last anime skin to feature in the storyline was Lexa in Chapter 2 Season 5. She was an original skin and not a collaboration.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Taking these facts into consideration, it's hard to envision Goku being part of the storyline. Nevertheless, it's left to be seen how the developers can tactfully add more anime characters to the game without upsetting hardcore fans.

Edited by R. Elahi