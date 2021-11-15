Why Fortnite skin generators aren't real

Fortnite skins are one of the most interesting and sought after items in the game. The developers have released several cosmetics ever since the game arrived in 2017.

The four-year journey saw Epic release thousands of Fortnite skins. Some of these cosmetics have gone on to become quite a sensation among players. However, others have not been able to live up to the expectations.

The majority of Fortnite skins are paid and players need to invest V-Bucks in them. However, they have also pointed out the presence of Fortnite skin generators that claim to reward free in-game cosmetics by following some easy procedures.

Fortnite skin generators: How reliable are these online services

Everyone loves free goodies and merchandise. However, the chance to get hold of free Fortnite skins is pretty slim. The developers do roll out free in-game cosmetics from time to time. However, the duration is unpredictable and there is no surity whatsoever whether every player will be able to own it in the game.

For purchases of exclusive items, one is compelled to invest in V-Bucks. The in-game currency is available in exchange for real life currency and costs around $8 for 1000 V-Bucks.

It has been pointed out that there are several Fortnite skin generators online. The Fortnite Skin Generator rewards players with exclusive in-game cosmetics and even unreleased renditions are up for grabs.

The question is how reliable these online services are. To state the truth, the concept of generating exclusive Fortnite skins is pretty enticing. However, the procedure and the methods involved are shady and can hamper gameplay in many ways.

Players are often asked to provide the system portal with important information such as contact details, addresses, even bank details and Epic IDs. Unaware of the consequences, they might provide them with all the private information.

This can result in grave consequences as Fortnite skin generators are nothing but a part of online scams.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Visiting websites or clicking links claiming “free” Vbucks or in-game items are unsafe. The official Fortnite website is



Guard your account information and DO NOT trust third-party websites with your account information!



Fortnite @FortniteGame

PSA:Visiting websites or clicking links claiming "free" Vbucks or in-game items are unsafe. The official Fortnite website is Fortnite.com Guard your account information and DO NOT trust third-party websites with your account information!

Personal information may be used to perform certain actions that are unacceptable in society. Bank fraud can take place through personal details and players can lose access to their Fortnite accounts as well.

Despite being advised not to set foot in these traps, they still fall prey to the malicious activities. Fortnite skin generators are just an eyewash and therefore, should be avoided at any cost.

