With the introduction of the Fortnite Ranked Mode, the in-game competition has been getting more intense. Players are fighting tooth and nail to reach Unreal Rank. With in-game rewards to be won, winning each match is of the essence. While the professional players and veterans have it all sorted out, newcomers need a bit of help getting off the ground.

With that in mind, tweaking and changing a few in-game settings can work wonders and improve the odds of winning engagements. By simply changing a few values for certain things, even newcomers can start playing like professional players.

Here are the best Fortnite settings to play Competitive mode (2023)

Display and Graphics

Best Display and Graphics settings to play Competitive mode (2023) (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite).

Window Mode - Windowed Fullscreen

Resolution - 1920 x 1080 16:9

Vsync - Off

Frame Rate Limit - 240 Fps

Rendering Mode - Performance (Lower Graphical Fidelity)

Brightness - 127%

User Interface Contrast - 1x

Color Blind Mode - Off

Color Blind Strength - 0

Motion Blur - Off

Note: Graphics Quality will be set to lowest.

Movement, Combat, and Building

Best Movement, Combat, and Building settings to play Competitive mode (2023)(Image via Epic Games/Fortnite).

Toggle Sprint - On

Auto Open Doors - On

Hold To Swap Pickup - Off

Toggle Targeting - Off

Mark Danger When Targeting - On

Auto Pick Up Weapons - Off

Auto Sort Consumables To Right - On

Reset Building Choice - Off

Disable Pre-Edit Option - On

Turbo Building - On

Auto Confirm Edits - Both

Mouse Sensitivity and Keyboard Movement

Best Mouse Sensitivity and Keyboard Movement settings to play Competitive mode (2023) (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite).

X-Axis Sensitivity - 23.8%

Y-Axis Sensitivity - 23.4%

Targeting Sensitivity - 38.3%

Scope Sensitivity - 47.2%

Building Sensitivity - 140%

Editing Sensitivity - 135%

Use Custom Diagonals - On

Forward Diagonal Angle - 63

Strafe Angle - 90

Backward Diagonal Angle - 155

Other tips for getting better at Ranked/Competitive Mode

Aside from tweaking in-game settings, a few other ways to get better at Ranked/Competitive Mode is to just play. At first, winning each match may not be possible, but in time, it will become second nature. For beginners taking their first step into the world of semi-professional matches, it's a good idea to play passively and learn the lay of the land.

Understand which weapons work well at what range and how creating a loot path during the early game will save a lot of time and effort later on. Additionally, playing with a more experienced player is also a good idea.

They will be able to somewhat coach and help you learn the tricks of the trade. Other than this, self-introspection will also be needed to learn how to cope with the Fortnite Ranked/Competitive Mode.

However, the most important thing is to stay persistent. Don't give up after defeat. Learn from the mistakes using the Replay Mode and understand what went wrong and finetune strategies. This will help build confidence and improve the ability to change the game plan on the fly.

