Best locations to collect building resources in Fortnite Season 7

Following Farmer Steel's disappearance in Fortnite, Hayseed has been preparing for the worst. Currently, his farm has undergone some modifications, and defensive structures can be seen popping up around the main building.

It would seem that, after accepting help from Dr. Slone last week, Hayseed has now further teamed up with Swamp Stalker, and is fortifying his position even more. However, building fortifications is not easy. A lot of time and resources are needed to fulfill the job.

To speed up the process, Hayseed is looking for volunteers who can go out into the field and collect resources for him. Given the circumstances and dangers associated with the task, he's offering a reward of 30,000 experience points to those who complete the task.

Note: Fortnite Week 8 Epic challenges will go live on July 29th at 10 a.m. ET.

How to complete the "Collect building resources" Fortnite Week 8 Epic challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players need to find, harvest and collect a total of 750 building resources. The challenge is not limited to a single match and players can collect either wood, stone or metal in order to complete the task.

A place to find and harvest resources would be at large POIs. However, given that players often flood these locations, the best way to complete this challenge would be unimportant or lesser known POIs. Here's a list of some POIs players can go to complete this challenge:

Shipwreck Cove (Northwest of Catty Corner)

Base Camp Hotel (South of Catty Corner)

Shanty Town (West of Slurpy Swamp)

Sharky Shell (North of Coral Castle)

Weather Station (South of Catty Corner)

These POIs are rather secluded, and players seldom land here. In addition to being secluded, these locations hold more stone and metal than wood, which are much more durable in combat.

The only problem with landing at these locations is that they are located on the edges of the map, and rotating from there could prove to be difficult, especially if other players are blocking the preferred route. Other than that, loopers should have no difficulty completing the task at these POIs.

Alternatively, players who work well under pressure and under fire can simply land at regular landmarks and POIs to complete this Fortnite challenge. Collecting 750 building resources may take some time, but it's not too difficult a task.

