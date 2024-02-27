"Bro got pulled back by the island's gravitational force": Strange Fortnite glitch sends player flying around the map

Glitches are a common occurrence in Fortnite, often leaving users either stunned or frustrated. They are unpredictable and can occur at any point during gameplay. While some glitches may merely inconvenience players or lead to lost battles, others can introduce entirely unexpected and surreal experiences. Such was the case in a recent development where a player was launched high into the air, reaching sky-high altitudes before landing in a completely new location.

A user named u/tomblahtomblah shared a clip on the Reddit community, FortNiteBR, depicting their character being knocked to the ground from a staggering height of 881 meters. This absurd incident sparked laughter among everyone, with community members sharing their humorous reactions. One user jokingly commented:

"Bro got pulled back by the island's gravitational force"

Exploring the recent Fortnite glitch that sent the player flying around the map

As per the above clip, the user was cruising into the Lavish Lair on their Driftboard at a regular pace, just gliding past the entrance area. Suddenly, they kicked it into high gear, accidentally grazed the water fountain, and were launched into the air, landing on the roof of a mansion. In a bizarre turn, they were then yanked skyward by a glitch, propelling them far beyond the boundaries of the Lavish Lair.

The entire sequence happened so quickly that the user didn't even have a chance to land properly on the building. They were propelled to such heights that they found themselves amidst thunderstorms in the skies.

The incident got hilarious reactions on Reddit (Image via Reddit/FortNiteBR)

Moving at an incredible speed, the user checked their map to find they had zoomed past the Lavish Lair and ended up near the Hazy Hill sides. After a few minutes of being airborne, the user fell to the ground, experiencing a drop of 881 meters. This incident prompted community members to exchange humorous remarks.

Regarding the incident, one user commented:

"Didn't expect that lol, I thought you would have glitched underground then fallen 881 meters into a void."

In response, u/tomblahtomblah quipped:

"I thought I was destined to continue further into the storm and never return haha."

The user found a new way to rotate into the zone (Image via Reddit/FortNiteBR)

Others were pleased that at least he found a new way to rotate into the zone as he traveled from one point to another. Some users suggested he could have avoided the fall damage by landing on water, to which u/tomblahtomblah replied he had little to no control.

Meanwhile, some users shared funny GIFs, while others suggested he could have landed in the bushes. One user even crafted a humorous meme based on the incident, remarking:

"Brooo I swear it was a small fall, the fall:"

In general, individuals found the glitch enjoyable, and the user who experienced it took it in good stride as well.

