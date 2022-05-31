Burning questions the Fortnite Collision live event might answer

Fortnite has set itself up for an explosive end to Chapter 3 Season 2. The war, which has been brewing for quite some time, is finally boiling over and coming to a head.

It's no secret that this live event has the potential to be the biggest and the most impactful yet. Collision, which will take place on June 4 at 4.00 PM EST, has the fate of the Zero Point and the entire game as a result on the line.

Even aside from the impending doom storyline, a lot more is set to be uncovered during this event. Fortnite players have had so many questions for a while, hoping that many of them might finally get answered.

Questions like "Who is Geno?" and "Why is Paradigm so controversial?" have been at the forefront of Fortnite players' minds for several seasons now. Will they finally get answered?

Note: No one knows what the live event will hold, so these questions are not fully guaranteed to be answered.

Fortnite's burning questions that the Collision event just might answer

Who and where is Geno?

Geno could be revealed soon (Image via xApplezz on YouTube)

Geno was revealed in the later seasons of Fortnite Chapter 2 but has been given nothing but a name and a possible vague photograph. The photo was found in Slone's office and might not even be Geno, but it's the best image anyone has yet.

His whereabouts are even more confusing. The Imagined Order, of whom Geno is considered the major leader, has been on the island for a long time now.

Geno has been nowhere to be found. This upcoming live event marks the best opportunity to discover just who and where Geno is and has been for this entire time.

Why does The Seven dislike Paradigm?

Paradigm (Image via Brani on YouTube)

It's no secret that Paradigm has a questionable past. Every member of The Seven has an opinion on her. Most of them aren't good. Despite being overwhelmingly outnumbered, many didn't even want her help.

Her past as Singularity is also a question mark. Of all the members of The Seven, Paradigm is the least-known quantity. It's almost certain that the questions about her will finally be answered.

What does Midas have to do with this?

One might think that the protagonist of the earliest seasons in Chapter 2, who died tragically, would have nothing to do with the current storyline. One might be wrong on that one. Midas has been gone, but he is still playing a role.

classykassy @classy_kassyx So, Season 2 of Chapter 3 is ending in less than a week and a recurring theory is that Paradigm might betray the Seven and is secretly working for the I.O. My theory is that the Paradigm is working with Midas. So, Season 2 of Chapter 3 is ending in less than a week and a recurring theory is that Paradigm might betray the Seven and is secretly working for the I.O. My theory is that the Paradigm is working with Midas.

The Doomsday device that he built is now in the hands of the IO. His organization, G.H.O.S.T., raised a flag at The Daily Bugle after taking it back by The Seven. There are rumors he is still alive and this live event would be the best time to reveal that.

How does Star Wars fit into this?

Generally speaking, there's always a reason for collaborative characters. An entire comics run was devoted to explaining how the Marvel characters landed on the island in Chapter 2 Season 4. The same can be said for Batman Zero.

Star Wars has been a big part of this season, with the Item Shop seeing skins return and Stormtrooper NPCs landing on the island. Next season, by all accounts, will feature a Darth Vader skin. What's the connection? Perhaps Collision will answer that.

Who's going to win?

At this point, this is the most important question and the most likely to get answered. Fortnite players will see the results of this war, and there has to be a winner and a loser.

parker @MAN4Parker Calling it now that the seven will look like they’ve won in the event, but plot twist the I.O. unexpectedly wins then we get next season Calling it now that the seven will look like they’ve won in the event, but plot twist the I.O. unexpectedly wins then we get next season

Who that will be remain entirely unseen. The Seven are outnumbered but have won throughout the season. The IO winning would keep Fortnite going. It's truly anybody's guess.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far