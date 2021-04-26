Call of Duty: NukeTown comes to Fortnite: Nuketown Gun Game Fortnite code, map, and other details

Fortnite fans can now fight for glory just like they did in Call of Duty after an individual designed the Nuketown map for Fortnite. This arena puts players into a gun game, where eliminations grant players with better weapons.

Creative mode in Fortnite is a sandbox environment where the community can come up with maps and a set of rules for the gameplay. This mode provides players with a plethora of map options if they get bored with the regular battle royale.

Nuketown Gun Game Fortnite code and other details

The Nuketown Gun Game Fortnite map (Image via Epic Games)

As mentioned before, this is a custom map in the Creative mode in Fortnite. At the time of writing, 6722-4469-6989 was the Nuketown Gun Game Fortnite code.

Designed by Jesgran, this Nuketown Gun Game Fortnite map is very detailed.

This Nuketown Gun Game Fortnite map is based on the one that players come across in Call of Duty Black Ops. It's a tiny map and is suitable for intense firefights.

There are two buildings on either side of the map, and there's an open area in the center with two vehicles.

The building on the left half of the map has a garage, just like it is in Call of Duty (Image via Epic Games)

As the name suggests, the Nuketown Gun Game in Fortnite follows the rules of a standard gun game. Players start with the same weapon, and they receive newer weapons with each successful elimination.

The final level involves scoring a melee kill. The first one to reach the last level wins the game.

The map also has vehicles in the center, and players can enter them as well (Image via Epic Games)

The Nuketown Gun Game Fortnite map can only accommodate 16 players, as per the description in the Creative hub.

It isn't the first time that other games have been replicated within Fortnite. A few months back, the community managed to replicate the popular social deduction game, Among Us, inside Fortnite. In fact, this game saw an LTM known as the "Spy Within," which was very similar to Among Us.

Overall, the Nuketown Gun Game Fortnite map is a fun little map, and it's a must-try for all those fans who've been wanting a Call of Duty x Fortnite crossover for a while.