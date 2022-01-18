Can you cancel accidental Fortnite purchase without any Refund Tickets?

Purchasing items in Fortnite is not something new. Gamers can access the Item Shop to buy exclusive skins and other in-game items to use in the game. Epic also releases exquisite cosmetics so that gamers can purchase the items and customize their characters accordingly.

At times, gamers accidentally purchase specific items and lose their precious V-Bucks. This is quite a hindrance, and it is obvious they want to return the items and get a refund. The question is whether loopers can cancel a purchase and get a refund without a Refund Ticket.

This article will address this question and reveal if gamers can perform the action mentioned above in Fortnite.

Fortnite gamers can return items without a Refund Ticket

Epic releases only a limited number of Refund Tickets to Fortnite gamers. Using this ticket, gamers can return the items and get back the amount of V-Bucks needed to purchase the item. However, since the number of tickets is limited, gamers often find themselves in a fix while returning some accidental purchases.

There is a way out that will assist gamers in returning items and getting their V-Bucks without a Refund Ticket.

Once gamers have purchased an item and claimed it to be added to their collection, they will notice a Cancel Purchase button in the bottom right corner of their screen.

Gamers will need to click on this option to return the item. The item will be returned instantly and the debited V-Bucks will be credited to their Fortnite account.

However, it should be noted that players can only cancel the purchase within a few minutes after the item has been bought. Gamers should also not leave the purchase screen if they wish to return the item and get the V-Bucks back.

Can any item be returned in Fortnite after it has been owned for a while?

Gamers can also return items that have been owned for a while. However, a few things need to be kept in mind before returning the items.

The first thing gamers need to make sure is that the skin that needs to be returned should also be available through the bundle from the Item Shop. If the skin is not available as a single unit and in a bundle, gamers won't be able to return it.

Second, the skin should be bought first from an independent unit. After that, gamers will need to own the skin and purchase the bundle. Once the bundle has been purchased, gamers will need to click the Cancel Purchase button to initiate a refund.

Also Read Article Continues below

Once the option has been clicked, all the items will be returned. The V-Bucks will be credited back to your account.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar