Can you get Refund Tickets back in Fortnite: Everything you need to know

Refund Tickets are one of the most mysterious in-game items in Fortnite. It is useful when it comes to returning old and useless Fortnite Item Shop purchases to earn V-Bucks in the game.

Refund Tickets are quite difficult to come across as Epic Games doesn't release them through the Item Shop. Gamers can get hold of Fortnite Refund Tickets when Epic rewards them to gamers or if there are special events. They have often wondered whether it is possible to get back Refund Tickets once used.

It was recently revealed that there is a way to get back Refund Tickets in Fortnite.

Tricks to get back Refund Tickets in Fortnite

As already mentioned above, getting Refund Tickets back in Fortnite can be a tough affair. However, if gamers are able to convince Epic then they can get back their Refund Tickets in Fortnite.

I regret so much that I wasted a refund ticket on this. By the way, it was my first refund ticket I used ever, and I haven't used any since and will not do so either. pic.twitter.com/M3fWssCLcE — DanteMinceraft  (@DanteMinceraft) July 8, 2021

To get some of the Refund Tickets, gamers should exhaust their Lifetime Refund Requests. Once this has been done, they will be required to visit the "Reporting/Feedback" option under Menu.

Under the Report/Feedback menu, gamers will be required to click the "Report a Bug" option. From the menu that pops up, they will need to go to the option that reads "Shop, Locker, and Lobby".

Once they reach the Shop, Locker and Lobby options, they need to click on the "Rewards I earned aren't appearing" button followed by the "Accept" button to continue.

Gamers then need to follow a few more steps to get back the free Refund Tickets. After completing the above mentioned steps, they will be required to visit the "Reporting/Feedback" option.

What items did you spend your refund tickets on in Fortnite?



Here are mine.

And yes, I was crazy for refunding these. pic.twitter.com/gBeF3X1fcc — Cubic Cosmos (@CubicCosmos) August 23, 2021

Once gamers reach the "Reporting/Feedback" option, they'll be required to navigate to the "Report a Bug" option. Under this menu, there'll be an option called "Others". They need to click on this option and "Accept" to continue.

It is necessary to send a message to the developers following the reporting of the bug. Gamers should go to the Chat option located in the Fortnite locker and type "HTTP_Refund_Ticket_Free_OWN/88900110255777/OWN" in the chat box and send it.

Epic will contact the player in the next few days to enquire about the issue. Refund Tickets can take anywhere between 3-14 days to be credited to the gamer's account.

