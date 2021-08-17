Everything new in Fortnite 17.40 update: Free V-Bucks challenges, Impostor Mode, new weapon and more

The Fortnite 17.40 update is live, and although the content it brings is not as vast as leakers had predicted, a new LTM called Impostor Mode is winning hearts within the community.

In addition to winning hearts and hunting down Impostors, loopers even have the chance to win free V-Bucks by completing the in-game Vox Hunter challenges, which are soon to go live following the Fortnite 17.40 update.

Floating castles, sneaky schemes, and something called "The Bridge"? 😵



This week is getting pretty, dare we say, wild! #HotSaucersLeakshttps://t.co/XEeRcwj0eX — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 17, 2021

The Fortnite 17.40 update is winning hearts within the community

1) Vox Hunter challenges

The Vox Hunter challenges should function much like the Snakes and Stones quest bundle from Fortnite Season 6. Players will more than likely have to buy the Vox Hunter set when it goes live in the Item Shop.

Once purchased, players will gain access to a set of unique challenges that can be completed to earn free V-Bucks in the game. Upon completion of all five challenges, players will be rewarded with 1,500 V-Bucks.

New Vox Hunter Challenges pic.twitter.com/fI2ZAewO0p — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 17, 2021

2) Impostor Mode

Taking a lot of inspiration from the deduction game known as Among Us, Epic Games has created its own version within the game following the Fortnite 17.40 update.

Dubbed the Impostor LTM, players get to run around the IO underground facility and complete tasks. Alongside the players, an Impostor will also be present, who will hinder players' progress and try to eliminate them without being caught.

Players get to hold emergency meetings and can vote out the Impostor if they are discovered. The game ends when all the tasks have been completed by the crewmates, the Impostors kill everyone or the Impostors are voted out by players.

The Impostors LTM gives SO MUCH XP! pic.twitter.com/3RMwVh8CsM — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

The LTM went live following the Fortnite 17.40 update, and already, prominent leakers and content creators are calling for the new Impostor Mode to become a permanent feature in the game.

According to veteran writer Ben Walker and his sources, approximately 150 developers worked on this new LTM, and owing to the amount of work put into the new mode, it will indeed become a permanent in-game feature.

it will 100% be permanent, they had 150 employees working on this — Ben (@bnwkr) August 17, 2021

Here are a few Easter eggs players have spotted within Impostor Mode so far:

Even the IO knew the Zapatron is too dangerous of a Weapon, so they have it contained!



Via:@ralisdumb pic.twitter.com/DHO88v2w3j — Ako | Fortnite News  (@FNChiefAko) August 17, 2021

3) Burst Pulse Rifle

The Burst Pulse Rifle is now in-game! It is not available in Competitive, for whatever reason Epic are deciding to hold back on putting new weapons in Comp!#Fortnite #FortniteSeason7 #FortniteInvasion #FortniteLeaks #FortniteNews #Gaming #GamingNews #FortniteUpdate #UpdateDay — R8 Saltyyy ツ Fortnite Leaks & GFX 🎮 (@SaltyBoii03) August 17, 2021

Following the Fortnite 17.40 update, the new Burst Pulse Rifle has made its way to the game. Much like its counterpart, the Burst AR, the Pulse variant should also fire shots in quick succession. Players can purchase this new weapon from the alien Kymera NPC located around Coral Castle and the POI known as Crash Site.

Also Read: Fortnite 17.40 update early patch notes - Abducted Coral Castle, Chaos Agent, IO Mole, Wonder Woman, and more

Edited by Sabine Algur