Can you get banned for using macros in Fortnite?

The popularity of Fortnite has increased exponentially over the years, bringing several gamers into the Loop. Predictably, the percentage of scammers and cheaters has also gone up.

Epic Games, in an attempt to ensure a smooth and fair gaming experience for all its players, has mandated numerous rules and regulations to prevent any unfair advantage in the game.

Understandably, this has led many in the gaming community to wonder about the legality of using macros in Fortnite, and whether it may lead to a ban.

Fortnite: Using macros can lead to an account ban

Epic Games has worked diligently to make one of the best Battle Royale games in the world. As per recent trends, the game boasts several million active gamers at any time of day.

However, the presence of scammers and cheaters has often invited criticism from the community, and one of the practices that's come under the scanner is the usage of macros.

Macros are keybind shortcuts that can be used in the game to achieve multiple actions with a single keystroke. Gamers usually use macros to build several structures in the game with just one key.

Using macros provides an undue advantage to the user and as such, it is strictly prohibited by Epic Games. The developers have released an official statement regarding the issue and warned that gamers will be banned if they are found using macros.

"Any and all macros in Fortnite are forms of cheating. Simply put, a macro key is a single-press action that performs a sequence of key or button actions at once. We will continue to issue bans to players we catch using macros."

How can the system ban gamers?

Macros are special algorithms installed in gamers' systems. While they give a significant advantage to the user, they kill the fun aspect of the game.

The algorithm is virtually undetectable from the outside and can only be picked up by developers after scanning the entire system thoroughly. So there is a high chance that gamers may be able to get away even while using macros. However, performing this action is discouraged, not just due to the possibility of a ban but also in the interest of fairplay.

