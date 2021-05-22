Can players get Street Shadows Fortnite pack on consoles and unlock the Ruby Shadows skin for free

The Street Shadows Fortnite pack was supposed to be a PC exclusive, but apparently, players could claim it on other platforms as well. However, this "glitch" when it comes to other platforms has been fixed, and the skin isn't available on other consoles and devices.

Currently, PC players can claim this bundle from the Item Shop and complete the challenges on any other platform they like.

Is it possible to get the Street Shadows Fortnite pack on consoles?

New Link to Purchase the Shadow Streets Pack if you play on Console / Mobile / Switch or even PC



Works from Phone / Tablet / PC - You have to be signed in to epic games. https://t.co/ZY8HV0kQ0O



According to popular data miner SexyNutella, players were able to claim the Street Shadows Fortnite pack on other platforms as well.

According to popular data miner SexyNutella, players were able to claim the Street Shadows Fortnite pack on other platforms as well. However, since this is more of a PC exclusive, the method has been patched out for good.

As a result, players cannot claim this on consoles or other devices anymore.

This got patched a couple of hours ago too.

However, according to Epic Games, loopers can progress through the challenges on any platform they prefer. Moreover, once they complete these challenges, it gets added to their locker.

Players can then use the Fortnite Ruby skin and its related cosmetics on any platform.

That being said, claiming this item on a PC is very easy. All players need to do is launch Fortnite. Before they're able to head into the mode selection screen, they'll be greeted with a welcome screen that talks about everything new in Fortnite this week.

The Street Shadows Fortnite pack appears on this screen. They can click on the "CLAIM IT NOW" button in the bottom left corner and follow the on-screen instructions to claim the bundle.

Once they've done that, players will notice that they've received four new challenges in the game. They may be a little bit tedious, but then again, they aren't difficult at all.

To unlock the Fortnite Ruby skin, gamers need to complete the other three challenges associated with the remaining cosmetics in the bundle.

Players can complete these challenges at their own pace as well. According to Epic, the Street Shadows Fortnite pack will be available in the Item Shop as well, but at a later date.

Console players will probably be able to purchase this set once it goes live in the Fortnite Item Shop.