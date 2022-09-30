Can you still get the Minty Pickaxe in Fortnite as of 2022?

With the holiday season fast approaching, players have once again started asking if they can still get the Minty Pickaxe in Fortnite. The coveted harvesting tool has a dedicated fan base that is always on the lookout for any opportunity to cop it. The fact that players still ask for it three years after its launch is a testament to the Minty Pickaxe's popularity.

The answer is no. Players cannot get the Minty Pickaxe in Fortnite as of 2022. The harvesting tool was given out as a promo reward and was a limited run. Since the promotion ceased in 2019, there has been no legitimate way for players to get their hands on the pickaxe.

GameStop Canada 🎮 @GameStopCanada The Merry Minty Pickaxe will be arriving in stores this week, if they're not there already! Call your local store to find out. Free with the purchase of anything Fortnite! The Merry Minty Pickaxe will be arriving in stores this week, if they're not there already! Call your local store to find out. Free with the purchase of anything Fortnite! https://t.co/7yZbFt1Glb

Minty Pickaxe's sheer popularity emanates from the fact that the item was a limited run. Only a handful of players were able to redeem the item.

Fortnite players should be aware of the Minty Pickaxe scam

The Merry Minty pickaxe, better known only as the Minty pickaxe, was a limited offer cosmetic item given away during the 2019 holiday season. Players who purchased Fortnite items like V-Bucks, merchandise, etc from physical stores like GameStop were given free codes.

GAME WGC @GAMEWGC Morning All!



Great news!



We prayed to the Fortnite gods and they have blessed up with more Merry Mint Pickaxe codes.



To get yourself a code all you have to do is buy any Fortnite related product from our store and the pickaxe is all yours!



Come and get yours while stocks last Morning All!Great news!We prayed to the Fortnite gods and they have blessed up with more Merry Mint Pickaxe codes.To get yourself a code all you have to do is buy any Fortnite related product from our store and the pickaxe is all yours!Come and get yours while stocks last https://t.co/J8MWLIpN0l

Players who got the codes could then redeem the Minty Pickaxe. The one-of-a-kind event soon gave rise to a frenzy over the pickaxe. Every player wanted to have one in their locker. The unprecedented demand soon led to a commotion and the vacuum in the supply gave rise to a black market.

Players will soon find themselves surfing the internet and looking for the Minty Pickaxe code on websites like eBay. It was reported that the free cosmetic item was listed online for $500, and many players did pay the exorbitant price. Eventually, everything simmered down, and the pickaxe was forgotten.

However, there are still a considerable number of players who go out seeking the coveted harvesting tool every holiday season. This insatiable appetite for the pickaxe has given rise to several scammers who prey on unsuspecting victims and often make away with personal data.

Fortnite's popularity has attracted many scammers looking to make a quick buck. Despite Epic Games' formidable countermeasures, many unsuspecting players fall prey to such scams. Unfortunately, the Minty pickaxe fiasco has also contributed to this.

Disclaimer: The video is for illustration purposes only.

Players should note that any video or guide promising the Minty Pickaxe code in 2022 is fake. It was limited promotion and ended in 2019 itself. Fortnite doesn't accept any codes from its previous promotions. If someone can get their hands on an unused code for the Minty Pickaxe, they won't be able to redeem it.

Scams are part of the seedy underbelly of online gaming. Over the years, scammers have become adept at bypassing strong security engines. Fortnite is not devoid of it, either. Players can refer to this guide to better understand the types of recurrent scams in the game.

That being said, it is impossible to get the Minty pickaxe in 2022. Readers are advised not to heed any misleading content that promises either the pickaxe or the code to redeem it.

