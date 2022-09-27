Fortnite glitch now makes exclusive pickaxes worthless, here's how

With over 850 different choices, the harvesting tool is Fortnite's third most sought-after cosmetic item. From Thor's iconic Stormbreaker to Goku's formidable Nyoibo, developers have done a fantastic job of assimilating pop culture icons into the game.

Coupled with pop culture-inspired homogenous designs, Fortnite also has a profusion of impressive original harvesting tools. They are so popular that four out of the five most used pickaxes are developer-designed harvesting tools. At times, however, this prominence is enfeebled by their non-traversal nature.

Many of the pickaxes can only be used with a particular outfit. Players can only mix and match skins and harvesting tools to some extent. Many find this process bothersome. Fortunately, the Fortnite community has unearthed a glitch that can do away with this constraint in creative mode.

Glitch helps Fortnite players to wield exclusive pickaxes irrespective of their outfits

Glitch King, better known as GKI, recently shared a glitch that enables players to mix and match any pickaxe with any outfit, irrespective of the restraint. However, this is limited to Fortnite Creative and can't be achieved in Battle Royale mode. Despite its limited ability, the glitch is still useful and worth trying.

To achieve this, players need to enter a creative map that has a changing booth and pickable harvesting tools (Swords, Hammers, etc.). Changing booths allows players to switch their outfits during a match. This cannot be done otherwise. They can use this mapcode: 7013-8125-2193, to access one such map.

Prior to entering the game, players need to equip themselves with the exclusive pickaxe they want to use and its corresponding outfit. Upon entering a match, they need to follow these easy steps:

Locate a pickable weapon. (In this case either a sword or a hammer)

Equip the weapon.

Locate the changing booth and enter it. (Players need to equip the weapon they picked)

Once inside the locker, navigate to the outfit menu.

Select and equip the desired outfit

Press Back to game button

Once out of the changing booth, players will be able to use the exclusive pickaxe without its corresponding outfit. They can recreate the same results in any creative map that has changing booths and pickable melee weapons. Players should be quick to try this themselves, as the developers often patch up glitches that exploit the system.

More changes in the future?

Players have always wanted to do something like this. They maintain that since they pay to acquire a certain cosmetic item, they should be able to use it without restrictions. This has always been a point of contention between the developers and Fortnite players.

Thor's Stormbreaker pickaxe was recently mired in a controversy of a similar nature. The community's upheaval prompted the Fortnite developers to intervene and make the pickaxe traversal.

If one incident can bring about such a change, players are hopeful that the impetus can mobilize the concerned parties and introduce their desired modifications in-game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far