Can you use the same Fortnite account on different consoles? 

Fortnite's cross-platform playability has made it one of the best Battle Royale games in the world. The developers' vision to unite players across different platforms and enable them to play together is very pronounced in the in-built options and functions of the game.

Players can use the same Fortnite account across different consoles. They don't need to create individual accounts for every console/machine they play on. However, there is a caveat. Players need to link each of their console accounts to their Epic Games account to enable cross-platform usage.

This impressive feature enables players from all across the globe to come together and team up. There is no need for any additional unified system to enable cross-platform multiplayer in Fortnite, and players on a particular console can either play with or against players on a different console.

Every Fortnite account has multi-platform access

Players can access and play Fortnite with a single Epic Games account across all the platforms where it is offered. This feature enables players to access their repository of cosmetic items and maintain their in-game progress. Epic's centralized account feature helps players access their gaming account from a plethora of consoles and platforms.

However, to use this feature, players need to link their console accounts to their Epic Games account. This can be done by following these easy steps:

Players first need to access epicgames.com via any web browser. The majority of consoles have provisions for web access.

Upon opening the website, they need to click Sign-In and complete the due process.

and complete the due process. After logging in, players need to hover over their display name and click Account .

. Under Account, players need to navigate to Connections in the options enumerated on the left of the screen.

in the options enumerated on the left of the screen. After clicking on Connections, players need to select Accounts.

Clicking on Accounts will open a window with different symbols for multimedia platforms. (Twitch, Steam, PSN etc.)

Players need to navigate to the platform they want to link and click the Connect button present just below the symbol.

button present just below the symbol. Next, players need to click Link Account .

. Upon clicking Link Account , a pop-up will appear on the screen.

, a pop-up will appear on the screen. Players need to enter their console account credentials and confirm that they want to link their account.

Post this, they need to click Continue, and their Epic Games account will be successfully linked to their console account.

Once players have linked their Epic account to the desired console account, they can enjoy Fortnite on their console. Players will be able to access all of their cosmetics and in-game progress. This mobility option is a boon to players who like to switch between consoles. However, certain consoles like the Nintendo Switch have their limitations and offer native options.

With the advent of decentralized gaming and services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, this multi-platform playability has certainly helped Fortnite retain players. However, players should note that they can't access a single account across different platforms simultaneously.

Epic Games also provides a feature for players to either enable or disable crossplay. Players across consoles like PlayStation and Xbox can party together if they want. However, PC players can't disable this feature.

