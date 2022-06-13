How to download Fortnite on an iPhone (A step-by-step guide for 2022)

Fortnite on an iPhone? The first thing that comes to mind is the 1984-inspired video clip that Fortnite issued against Apple. Many considered it a befitting reply to the monopoly Apple wanted to establish. Epic is among a handful of companies that have legally taken a stand for the benefit of their players.

It's 2022, and Fortnite is still banned across billions of Apple devices, keeping a huge section of gamers away from the latest Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Players from time to time try to play Fortnite on an iPhone, but thanks to Apple's policies, they can't. While Apple continues to sustain its ban on Fortnite in its App Store, courtesy of advancing technology, players will once again be able to play Fortnite on an iPhone.

Xbox recently debuted its online platform, allowing players to play many games remotely across the globe. While cloud-based gaming is still in its beta version, players in countries where the service is available can access and play Fortnite via the Xbox Cloud app.

Why is Fortnite on an iPhone banned?

For the unversed, let's first cast some light on why Fortnite is not available across Apple devices. In mid-August 2020, Epic Games sued Apple, claiming that the company's App Store violated the Sherman Act.

In its statement, Epic Games stated that Apple maintains a monopoly since it allows all mobile apps through its App Store, where Apple levies a hefty commission of 30% on any game sales and in-app purchases.

Epic Games made a point that customers and developers should have alternatives. Apple filed its response in September. Apple not only refused to make any changes to its business model to accommodate the demands but also removed Fortnite from its App Store.

The court moved a restraining order against Apple on removing Fortnite from the App Store. In retaliation, Apple banned Fortnite across iOS and macOS devices. People ever since haven't been able to play Fortnite on an iPhone.

While not casting any aspersions, Apple's policies seem somewhat Orwellian, hindering people's choice and free will to play on any device. Thanks to Xbox, this problem will be over in some time.

How to play Fortnite on an iPhone?

By following these easy steps, players can enjoy Fortnite on an iPhone and other compatible Apple devices.

Step 1)

Navigate to the Safari web browser on your iPhone and visit xbox.com.

Open xbox.com on Safari (Image via Sportskeeda/Xbox)

Step 2)

Click Fortnite and select the 'Play with Cloud Gaming' option from the screen.

Click Fortnite and select the 'Play with Cloud Gaming' (Image via Sportskeeda/Xbox)

Step 3)

This will redirect you to the Cloud Gaming interface with Fortnite selected as an option.

Step 4)

Click on the 'Get Ready To Play' button on the screen.

Click on the 'Get Ready To Play' button (Image via Sportskeeda/Xbox)

Step 5)

Follow these steps to add Xbox Cloud Gaming to your homescreen. You can do this by tapping the 'Add to Homescreen' icon present in the dock at the bottom of your screen.

Add Xbox Cloud Gaming to your homescreen (Image via Sportskeeda/Xbox)

Step 6)

Close the Safari web browser and navigate to the Xbox Cloud Gaming app on your iPhone.

Navigate to the Xbox app (Image via Sportskeeda/Xbox)

Step 7)

Open the app and you will see an interface that says Sign In. Click the Sign In button.

Click Sign in (Image via Sportskeeda/Xbox)

Step 8)

Sign in to your Xbox/Microsoft account. If you don't have an account, click the 'Create One' option on the screen.

Sign in with your Xbox/Microsoft account or create one (Image via Sportskeeda/Xbox)

Step 9)

Upon logging in, you will be redirected to the cloud gaming interface. Click the 'Play' button and your game will be launched.

After signing in, click the Play button and enjoy your game (Image via Epic Games)

Note: Ability to play Fortnite is subject to the availability of Xbox Cloud Gaming in your region.

