Collect Mythic items: Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Week 1 Quests

Since the early days, players have strived to collect mythical weapons in Fortnite during a match. They provide an edge in combat and allow you to take control of the battlefield. Using them effectively will ensure that a Victory Royale is secured in most instances. Although they are not easy to obtain, they are worth the effort.

That said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 1 in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, you will have to collect five mythic items. Since this task involves a lot of combat, the risk-reward factor is greater than usual. Upon completing the challenge, you will receive 10,000 experience points.

Here's how to collect Mythic items in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

You can complete this Fortnite challenge in three different ways. Sadly, two of them will require you to engage in combat. Furthermore, keep in mind that since mythics are powerful, you would do well to arm yourself before venturing out to complete this challenge.

1) Defeating NPC Bosses (Greek Gods)

Defeating Zeus is tough (Image via Epic Games||X/GoldenTheCube)

The first way to obtain mythic items is by taking on NPC bosses in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. There are four of them located on the island, and each represents a Greek god from antiquity.

Here are the names and locations of all of them, alongside the mythic item they drop when defeated:

Zeus - Can be found at Mount Olympus: Thunderbolt Of Zeus and Zeus' Huntress DMR.

- Can be found at Mount Olympus: Thunderbolt Of Zeus and Zeus' Huntress DMR. Ares - Can be found at Brawler's Battleground: Ares' Warforged Assault Rifle.

- Can be found at Brawler's Battleground: Ares' Warforged Assault Rifle. Cerberus - Can be found at Grim Gate: Cerberus' Gatekeeper Shotgun.

- Can be found at Grim Gate: Cerberus' Gatekeeper Shotgun. Hades - Can be found at The Underworld: Hades' Harbinger SMG.

As seen from the list, Zeus drops two mythic items, while the rest (Ares, Cerberus, and Hades) drop only one each. Thus, defeating Zeus will speed up the challenge's progress, but be warned, he will not be easy to defeat.

As shown by a user who challenged Zeus dressed as Kratos, the fight was grueling.

2) Defeating opponents carrying Mythic items

The other way to obtain mythic items is by taking on opponents who have them. This is easier said than done because, unlike NPC bosses, real players are a bit more unpredictable. Hence, combat will be rather difficult. Nevertheless, a well-placed sniper shot should give you a hand when engaging.

3) Search Chests to find Thunderbolt Of Zeus

Search chests to find mythics (Image via Epic Games||X/Link_BOTW1)

The final way to obtain a mythic item, specifically Thunderbolt Of Zeus, is by searching Chests. If you are lucky enough, you can find it by searching a Chest of any rarity. The chance of this happening is low but never zero.

