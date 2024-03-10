"F**k this mythical sh*t man, I'm using a shotgun": Fortnite player recreates Kratos versus Zeus in-game

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has brought the world of Greek Mythology to the Fortnite island, allowing players to immerse themselves in the vast offerings of the new season. However, some players have used this opportunity to recreate iconic moments from gaming history. This is highlighted in a recent Reddit clip shared by u/JMurker315, where the player embodied the Ghost of Sparta, Kratos, and took on the newly added Zeus Boss NPC (Non-Playable Character).

The Zeus Boss NPC can be found at the Mount Olympus POI (Point of Interest), where players have to find his statue and interact with it to challenge the King of the Gods. u/JMurker315 seized their chance with this new feature, leaving the Fortnite community in splits over the ensuing battle, leading one player (u/Japanfireizard) to state:

"F**k this mythical sh*t man, I'm using a shotgun."

"The new God of War looks peak" - The community reacts to the classic God of War battle recreated in Fortnite

In the Reddit clip, u/JMurker315 can be seen in a custom lobby during a solo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 2, donning the mighty Kratos skin and positioning themselves in front of the Zeus statue. The player dramatically walks up to the statue and breaks it to trigger the Zeus boss fight, summoning the King of the Gods, Zeus.

As the battle starts, the player, attempting to keep things aligned with the God of War franchise, uses their Leviathan Axe pickaxe to chip away at Zeus. However, they quickly realized that the pickaxe was not a feasible route to go when challenging the powerful Boss NPC in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

The clip then showcases u/JMurker315 discarding their Leviathan Axe strategy, quickly utilizing other weapons like the Frenzy Auto Shotgun and the newly added Thunderbolt of Zeus Olympian Power to incapacitate the boss. With a few well-placed shots from these weapons, the player was able to knock down Zeus.

The iconic God of War scene being recreated in Fortnite invited a flurry of humorous reactions from players, with players highlighting the hilarity of u/JMurker315 quickly switching to the Frenzy Auto Shotgun after the weak attacks from the Leviathan Axe pickaxe.

Meanwhile, others recounted similar stories of recreating the infamous father-son duel from the God of War franchise. Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

As the community continues to explore the mythological landscape of Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals, it seems players are already coming up to make the most of the new additions this season.

