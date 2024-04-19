Concept artist reimagines Fortnite UI, community left in awe

As Fortnite's recent troubles around the controversial overall UI changes continue to spur discussions in the community, players are yearning to see Epic Games go back to a simpler and more streamlined UI that harkens back to how the user interface originally looked. While Epic Games has not expressed any intention to revert the recent changes, a Fortnite concept artist has proposed a well-designed alternative to the current UI.

The concept was shared in a post on the social media platform X by a user named @hatsondogs_. The artist's design showcases a polish on the newer UI elements while also bringing back beloved elements like the Level Bar for players to keep track of their progress through the Battle Pass. The concept also relegates the Discover menu to a section in the top left and nothing more.

Comments from the community

The design has certainly attracted a lot of attention from the Fortnite community, with players taking to the comments of the X post. User @CallmeNearly appreciated the amalgamation of the game's classic charm and the more modernized look, highlighting how this is what the in-game UI would look like if Epic Games didn't completely restyle it.

Meanwhile, X user @nonikitt expressed their admiration for the concept taking design inspiration from the Rocket Racing UI, which still bears some resemblance to the game's older UI designs. X user @T_King101, on the other hand, jokingly suggested how Epic Games should purchase this UI design from the artist and use it as their own.

Expressing their desire to see the quest tracking return to the UI, X user @archer_fortnite commented:

"actually miss the quest tracker part of the old UI so much, and i never got why they felt the need to remove it"

Is Epic Games going to make further changes to the Fortnite UI?

While players are still reeling from the complete removal of the game's rarity labeling system in the v29.20 update, Epic Games seems to be set on their decision as the changes have expanded to Rocket League. With these changes essentially set in stone, it does beg the question of what else Epic Games has in store.

Since the developers made it clear that the Locker and Shop UI changes were made to shed outdated systems inspired by Battle Royale, it could mean that Epic Games plans to further overhaul the in-game UI to fit the game's overall creative direction.

