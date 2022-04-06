Croft Manor Fortnite Map code & walkthrough: Everything you need to know

Thanks to Creative mode, Fortnite players can build whatever they please. Literally, anything is possible, and most of it has been made already. This includes collaborative islands like the Tones and I experience or the Doctor Who-themed island crossover.

Last year, Epic Games crossed over with another game they've crossed over with once before. Tomb Raider star Lara Croft already has a skin and a few cosmetics in Fortnite. It now has a Creative island that is active once again.

While it's not a landmark on the map (at least not right now), Croft Manor can still be accessed through the hub. Here's how to do that.

Where is Croft Manor in Fortnite? How to access the Creative map

Fortnite players can access Croft Manor through the Creative hub. It was officially titled the Mystery at Croft Manor and is more of an experience than just a map or island.

The code for this map is 0116-9392-3142. Players can access it by visiting the Creative hub and entering the code to open a rift.

Players were able to complete the experience of unlocking a secret code that unlocks a free, special spray last year but will not be able to this time around.

Lara Croft special spray (Image via Epic Games)

However, that doesn't mean the map is gone. Epic Games assured players that they could still access it even though the event had passed. They can't earn the spray, but they can still try the experience.

It's one of the most fun Fortnite maps released in recent memory and is returning to celebrate Unreal Engine 5. Here's what Epic Games had to say about it and what players can do in it:

"The Mystery at Croft Manor experience is now live in Creative and will be featured until March 30, 2021. The experience can also be accessed via the “Mystery in Croft Manor” playlist tile. Upon entering the playlist tile you’ll find yourself in the hideout, a matchmaking hub that features the Mystery at Croft Manor game and other amazing games from the Puzzles and Platformers community callout!"

Fortnite @FortniteGame Get ready to explore Croft Manor inside @FNCreate built by @fn_alliance on March 23 at 10 AM ET. Get ready to explore Croft Manor inside @FNCreate built by @fn_alliance on March 23 at 10 AM ET. https://t.co/BweH0FoHpQ

The map has been around for a long time as the first anniversary just passed. However, with Epic Games showcasing Unreal Engine 5 again, players are encouraged to return to Croft Manor and try the experience again. The map will undoubtedly be active beyond now, but gamers should try it now just in case.

