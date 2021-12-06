How to damage opponents while sliding in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Sliding mechanics have been introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Players can utilize it for bursts of high mobility and to dodge bullets. This will come in handy when trying to escape opponents as well. However, not everyone is likely to use it.

To coax loopers to use these new mechanics, Epic Games is offering a reward of 25,000 XP points. To claim it, all players have to do is slide about and shoot some opponents during a match.

Granbe ⚡️ @GranbeFN FORTNITE SLIDING IS AMAZING



WEEEEEEE FORTNITE SLIDING IS AMAZINGWEEEEEEE https://t.co/ilsdNRlSsM

3 ways to damage opponents while sliding in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Dealing damage to opponents while sliding is easier said than done. However, the task is not impossible. All players need is the perfect opportunity and a good close-range weapon.

Damage opponents while sliding (0/50) - 25,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

To complete the task and earn XP, players need to inflict a total of 50 damage. This can be spread out across multiple opponents. There are numerous ways in which the task can be completed.

1) Wait for an opponent to get knocked down

The safest method to complete this quest is also the most time consuming. Instead of trying to randomly slide and deal damage, players can set up the perfect kill-zone.

During a duos, trios or squad match, players can knock down an opponent and isolate them. Once done, players can take their time to slide, aim and shoot. If done correctly, only one downed opponent will be needed to complete this quest.

2) Complete the quest in Team Rumble

Rather than trying to complete this task in Fortnite's Battle Royale mode, players can easily do it in Team Rumble. With unlimited respawns, numerous windows of opportunity and a smaller safe zone, finding an enemy will be a breeze.

As the zone shrinks, coming into contact with opponents will become unavoidable. This creates the perfect moment for players to slide and shoot. If done correctly, the quest can be completed in one match.

3) Slide and shoot loot sharks

If opponents are too hard to damage, that's not a problem. Players can even damage loot sharks in Fortnite to complete this quest. They can be attacked from a safe distance without repercussions. However, to be more accurate, players may have to get up close and personal.

Also Read Article Continues below

Additionally, once the quest has been completed, loopers can even eliminate the loot shark for good loot. The importance of having top-tier weapons during a match can never be overstated.

Edited by Sabine Algur

LIVE POLL Q. Is sliding good in Fortnite Chapter 3? It's perfect. Could be improved further. 0 votes so far