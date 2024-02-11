Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has been home to some of the most creative and skilled plays the community has seen in a while. In a new Reddit clip shared by u/manleyhamsterman, the player used sheer force and accuracy to secure the Victory Royale, leaving the Fortnite community amused and in awe of the impressive gameplay skills displayed by the player.

Among the many new additions to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is the Grandeur Trailsmasher SUV, a powerful vehicle added to the game to help traverse the map. In the moment showcased by u/manleyhamsterman, the player efficiently makes use of the SUV's power and speed to not only gain an advantage against their enemy but also get the win.

Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's play with the Grandeur Trailsmasher

In the Reddit clip shared by u/manleyhamsterman, the player can be seen in a solo Zero Build match, donning the Darth Vader skin. The player found themselves in a 1v1 scenario at the Ruined Reels POI. With the storm moving and the pressure mounting, u/manleyhamsterman took command of a Grandeur Trailsmasher SUV and prepared to get ahead of the storm.

The player managed to navigate the maze of obstacles and structures in the Ruined Reels POI, showcasing a noticeably reckless driving style. However, the strategy proved effective due to the Grandeur Trailsmasher SUV's power and its ability to destroy obstacles in its path.

As u/manleyhamsterman got into the safe zone, they exited the vehicle and tried to heal themselves with a Medkit before spotting the last remaining enemy.

The player decided to seize the opportunity and drew their sniper rifle to take aim at the enemy, clad in the beloved Agent Peely skin. With precision and skill, u/manleyhamsterman landed a well-aimed shot on the enemy, swiftly eliminating the banana and securing the Victory Royale.

The Fortnite community's reactions to the Reddit clip shared by u/manleyhamsterman were filled with humor and admiration. While some appreciated the player's sharpshooting skills and strategic thinking, others joked about their SUVs not being able to run over objects like fences or Business Turrets like in the video.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

As the Fortnite community marvels at the SUV's ability to make its own path through obstacles, u/manleyhamsterman's clip highlights how attempting different approaches to combat and traversal can lead to fruitful results.

