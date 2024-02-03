Fortnite player showcases brilliant use of the Business Turret, community left shocked

In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1's ever-evolving landscape, creativity and strategy reign supreme when it comes to survival and winning. A new Reddit clip by u/use_roar has attracted a lot of eyes from the community as the recently unvaulted Business Turret took center stage. The clip demonstrated a brilliant and unexpected use of the throwable turret that left players in the community stunned.

The Business Turret was first introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 4. It provided players with a strong and potent throwable turret that dealt consistent damage after locking onto an enemy. The Business Turret can be a potent tool that can be deadly when used right, and u/use_roar showed the perfect way to use the Business Turret in the end game.

The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's strategic use of the Business Turret

The Reddit clip showcases u/use_roar, clad in the iconic Chun Li skin, in a solo Zero Build match during the final circles and in a 1v1 scenario. The player possessed a tactical advantage as they had already enlisted the assistance of the Snow Striker NPC from the Summerbase Camp. The Snow Striker NPC provides players with a UAV-style assistance by tagging chests and enemies in their vicinity, allowing u/use_roar to be aware of the enemy's position.

In a moment of quick and strategic thinking, u/use_roar used the Business Turret in their inventory. As the enemy eliminated the Snow Striker NPC, u/use_roar spotted a boat with a Launch Pad on it and ingeniously deployed the Business Turret on the Launch Pad itself.

The player then used the same Launch Pad to launch themselves away from any damage that the enemy might inflict.

As the enemy entered the Business Turret's line of sight, the turret began dealing rapid damage to the opponent. Since Fortnite's Zero Build mechanics eliminated the possibility of any defensive structures, the enemy was left at the mercy of the Business Turret's relentless firepower.

While the enemy attempted to escape the situation by destroying the boat, a particular bug lets items on a Launch Pad persist, allowing the turret to deal damage and u/use_roar to secure the win.

The Fortnite community was left amused and concerned with the unexpected use of the Business Turret. While some players marveled and expressed satisfaction at u/use_roar's strategic thinking, others pointed out how dangerous the Business Tureet can be, especially in a Zero Build match.

Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

u/use_roar's tactical use of the Business Turret highlights how players can approach encounters in Fortnite and showcases how adaptability and creativity are crucial in a player's journey to secure the Victory Royale.

