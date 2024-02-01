"Guess I'll be carrying EMP grenades": Fortnite community worried about the new Ballistic Shield and Business Turret combo

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 recently saw the return of the Business Turret, a formidable utility item that can scan and damage enemies in its line of sight. However, a post by Reddit user u/slingsrat has sparked discussions within the community regarding the potentially overpowered nature of a combination of the recently unvaulted Business Turret and the Ballistic Shield.

The Business Turret was first introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 4, and quickly became an item of contention within the game, especially in the Zero Build game modes. With the item returning in Chapter 5, players are worried about this combo potentially becoming over-powered, leading one player to comment:

"Guess I'll be carrying EMP grenades"

"Its actually so hilariously OP" - The Fortnite community thinks the Ballistic Shield and Business Turrent combo could be potentially dangerous

In the Reddit clip, u/slingsrat can be seen in a 1v1 scenario in a Zero Build match on top of a hill, where the player strategically placed a Business Turret close to them while using the Ballistic Shield to protect themselves. With the Business Turret dealing constant damage to them, the enemy found it challenging to break through the Ballistic Shield, and the situation gave u/slingsrat a significant advantage.

With the odds stacked against them and the lack of building abilities in Zero Build, the enemy was swiftly eliminated, showcasing how powerful the combination of the Ballistic Shield and the Business Turret can be. The clip has triggered a wave of anxiety among Fortnite players who fear that the combination might be too potent and can provide an unfair advantage in certain in-game situations.

The Ballistic Shield, introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1, has already proven to be a formidable tool for defense and offers protection against enemy fire. This, mixed with the auto-firing lock-on damage of the Business Turret, has players worried that the combo could tilt the scales too heavily in favor of defensive playstyles. Players then went on to discuss how they could potentially counter this with items like the Shield EMP Grenades and the new EMP Stealth Camo mythic.

On the other hand, other players suggested ways to enhance this combo with elements like hired Fortnite NPCs, which have been especially potent in Chapter 5 Season 1. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are given below:

As the Fortnite community continues to navigate the Chapter 5 Season 1 landscape, Epic Games' unveiling of the Business Turret has raised some concerns within the community. As the developers continue to track player feedback and the game's ever-evolving meta, the fate of the Business Turret and Ballistic Shield combo remains uncertain.

