Dead Game Fortnite skin 'Veronika' is a controversy magnet, and with good reason

This is not the first time that a skin in Fortnite has stirred up controversy. However, this time around, things are not what they appear to be. Following the showcase of the Dead Game Fortnite skin, titled 'Veronika', the term 'dead game' began trending on social media.

While this has happened before, it is always been because of some personal grudge against Epic Games or because of personal taste. That being said, this time the term dead game is trending, thanks to Epic Games themselves. To understand why, players first need to know about the 'dead game situation'.

"dead game" (Image via Twitter/SypherPK)

Over the years, numerous trolls have taken a shot at Fortnite, calling it a dead game. Every time this trended on social media, it was shut down by fans and statistical data showcasing the player count.

It would seem that Epic has taken note of this and has finally clapped back at trolls with their own version of the 'dead game' in the form of the Veronika skin. While at first the outfit looks normal, upon closer inspection it can be seen that the word "dead game" is written on the character's t-shirt.

Veronika's "dead game" is strong (Image via Twitter/Nekota_uwu)

Although this was meant to be taken in a sporting manner, some individuals have been left confused and wondering why Epic Games would call Fortnite a dead game. Some players are so bewildered that netizens are providing a breakdown and explaining why the term 'dead game' is a joke by the developers.

With all that being said, the conundrum taking place on social media should subside in due time. With the developers now calling their own creation a 'dead game,' trolls will not have the scope to do the same.

Is the Dead Game Fortnite skin, 'Veronika', a good cosmetic item in-game?

Taking into consideration that the skin is the epitome of counter-trolling in video games, it is worth buying it. At a cost of $3.99, players will be able to deliver the ultimate ratio to trolls in-game and keep this running joke alive for years to come.

The outfit is not the only cosmetic item that comes with the set. The Checkered Past Pack consists of other amazing items as well. Here is the full list:

Veronika (Outfit)

Good Ol' Pete (Back Bling)

Thudthumper (Harvesting Tool)

Checks and Scratches (Wrap)

Keeping cosmetics and humor aside, the set also contains 600 V-Bucks. Players can use this in-game currency to purchase items from the item shop. With all that being said, while the Checkered Past Pack is nowhere close to being the best pack or set in-game, it does have its own personal charm to it.

Checkered Past Pack costs $3.99 (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen how well this skin performs in the item shop. Given that it can only be purchased with real-life money, seeing a lot of players using it will be a good sign.

Hopefully, Epic Games and the developers can hop on other such trends, both negative and positive, and finesse them into the game as cosmetics. With the community eveready to jump on the bandwagon, the potential for revenue is massive.

