Demand for an Attack on Titan Fortnite skin grows as SypherPK also joins the trend

Fortnite is home to some of the best collaborations and the numbers just keep on growing every season. These collabs often pave the way for new cosmetic items as well as in-game challenges, adding to the overall fun and entertainment. Every season, players witness new crossovers taking place in the game, bringing new skins, items and more. In recent times, the community has been requesting that the developers introduce an Attack on Titan x Fortnite crossover to the game.

Now, even notable streamers like SypherPK have jumped on the bandwagon, asking Epic to make the collab a reality.

SypherPK requests Epic Games for an Attack on Titan x Fortnite Collab

The buildup around the crossover started when Epic Games sent out a survey that included numerous famous anime characters, including Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan. Since then, the community has been eagerly waiting for a possible announcement of the collaboration. While there has been no news or leaks that indicate the crossover's imminent occurrence, the hype around it has been growing ever since.

The community has come up with a large amount of concept art for Eren Yeager, the protagonist of the Attack on Titan series and Creative Maps themed around the series in anticipation of the collab. Recently, even the well-known streamer SypherPK joined in on the hype. In his most recent tweet, the streamer requested Epic to make the Attack on Titan collab a reality and simply tweeted:

"Fortnite x Attack on Titan Please @FortniteGame."

And it doesn't end there. SypherPK even spoke of a collab-inspired skin and weapon in mind that he would like to play with if the crossover happened, eagerly stating that he wanted to "swing around as Mikasa in ODM gear."

SypherPK @SypherPK I want to swing around as Mikasa in ODM gear. I want to swing around as Mikasa in ODM gear. 🙏

For the uninitiated, Mikasa Ackerman or simply Mikasa is one of the show's two deuteragonists as she later enlists in the Survey Corps to follow and protect Eren. The ODM gear (Omni-Directional Mobility Gear) enables its user to fight against the man-eating Titans in a 3D space rather than in 2D on the ground.

Also Read Article Continues below

While Epic has not yet revealed any plans to bring Eren or other characters from the Attack on Titan universe to the game, this new request by SypherPK will surely act as a catalyst and we might soon get to witness the collab in the game.

Edited by Atul S